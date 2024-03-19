Photoshop Scandal Grows: Kate Middleton's Portrait of Late Queen Elizabeth With Grandkids Flagged as 'Digitally Enhanced'
An official photo of the late Queen Elizabeth surrounded by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren has been called into question months after it was shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram account, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The portrait taken by Kate Middleton at Balmoral in August 2022 was digitally enhanced, according to Getty Images.
"Getty Images has reviewed the image in question and placed an editor's note on it, stating that the image has been digitally enhanced at source," a spokesperson for the photo agency shared in a statement.
It was released in April 2023 in honor of what would have been Elizabeth's 97th birthday.
There were six inconsistencies outlined by The Telegraph, including a vertical line where the tartan of the late monarch's skirt does not match the sofa she is sitting on, a dark shadow behind Prince Louis' ear, and there are also signs of altering Mia Tindall's hair.
A CNN analysis found signs of alteration in 19 places, circling each questionable spot.
The latest revelation comes following news that a Mother's Day photo featuring her and Prince William's three children shared by the Princess of Wales had been doctored.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day,” she wrote via X on March 11.
- 'That's Not Kate': Conspiracy Theories Run Wild After Grainy Video Shows Princess of Wales at Windsor Farm Shop
- BANISHED? Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Did NOT Travel To Balmoral To Say Goodbye To Queen Elizabeth Before Her Death
- 'The Situation is Desperate': King Charles 'Much Sicker Than The Palace Lets On,' According to Bombshell Report
A separate photo of Kate in the backseat of a chauffeured car alongside William leaving Windsor raised eyebrows when some eagle-eyed viewers felt they noticed some issues with the background.
The photo agency that captured the pictures, Goff Photos, denied editing the images, telling E! News they "have been cropped and lightened," but "nothing has been doctored."
Kate's whereabouts and well-being have been questioned in the weeks after she underwent abdominal surgery in January, further fueled by a new video said to have captured the Princess and Prince of Wales in good spirits while visiting the Windsor Farm Shop this past weekend.
While some feel the video provided proof she is doing just fine, others have said the woman in the video did not appear to be Kate, reigniting conspiracy theories.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
A well-placed royal source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that Kate "continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected." The insider added, "This is a cause for major concern behind palace walls."