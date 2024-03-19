Your tip
'The Situation is Desperate': King Charles 'Much Sicker Than The Palace Lets On,' According to Bombshell Report

king charles cancer diagnosis
Source: mega

King Charles and Queen Camilla paid tribute to Thomas in a statement.

By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

King Charles is reportedly too feeble to save the crumbling 1,200-year-old British monarchy, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a sensational report, Charles, 75, is too weak to handle recent controversies that have rocked the royal family to its foundation by a seemingly endless torrent of scandal, disease, and family feuds.

prince harry breaks silence king charles shocking cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Palace insiders said King Charles' condition is more dire than the palace has let on.

"King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown's business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy," a member of the royal inner circle told the National Enquirer.

"His cancer is eating him alive," the insider added. "He's very frail. The situation is desperate."

prince harry breaks silence king charles shocking cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Charles is said to be battling pancreatic cancer.

Sadly, the 75-year-old monarch waited more than seven decades to ascend the throne only to see the monarchy spin wildly out of control since his mother Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022.

And with Charles in the dire throes of his cancer battle — said to be pancreatic tumors — an "exhausted" 76-year-old Camilla, who filled in for her ailing husband on 13 separate occasions, carefreely jetted off to the Mediterranean on vacation!

prince william anne step up for exhausted queen camilla during holiday
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Camilla has provided 'little comfort' to the ailing king.

King Charles III
Meanwhile, king-in-waiting Prince William, 41, has cut back on his royal duties to attend to his ailing wife, Kate Middleton, 42, and other issues. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Middleton is "struggling to eat" as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

"Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the kind's apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer," a palace courier revealed. "By going on holiday, she was thumbing her nose at stepson William, who is incapable of shouldering the monarchy's burdens on his own."

meghan markle kate middleton prince harry prince william
Source: MEGA

Prince William is said to be 'incapable' of taking on the duties of the king.

To some degree, Charles' siblings, Princess Anne, 73, and Prince Edward, 60, and his wife Sophie, 59, have tried to fill some of the gaps but are clearly overwhelmed. Anne, who's had a frosty friendship with Camilla, is now said to be grousing about getting dumped with some of the vacationing queen's workload.

Royal observers believe the seeds of the monarchy's destruction were sown some 12 years ago with efforts to streamline the number of relatives who could officially represent the family.

"The end result is where we are today," one observer noted. "After nearly two months of rolling crises, the royal family looks threadbare, depleted and wan."

Whatever unity they had seems shattered, "The monarchy is in shambles and has embraced a bunker mentality, with royal family members all looking to ensure their own survival after the coming apocalypse," the source said.

