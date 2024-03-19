'The Situation is Desperate': King Charles 'Much Sicker Than The Palace Lets On,' According to Bombshell Report

Meanwhile, king-in-waiting Prince William, 41, has cut back on his royal duties to attend to his ailing wife, Kate Middleton, 42, and other issues. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Middleton is "struggling to eat" as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

"Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the kind's apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer," a palace courier revealed. "By going on holiday, she was thumbing her nose at stepson William, who is incapable of shouldering the monarchy's burdens on his own."

