'The Situation is Desperate': King Charles 'Much Sicker Than The Palace Lets On,' According to Bombshell Report
King Charles is reportedly too feeble to save the crumbling 1,200-year-old British monarchy, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, Charles, 75, is too weak to handle recent controversies that have rocked the royal family to its foundation by a seemingly endless torrent of scandal, disease, and family feuds.
"King Charles is much sicker than the palace lets on and simply isn't up to the job of running his fractious family, the crown's business interests and fulfilling the daily duties of the monarchy," a member of the royal inner circle told the National Enquirer.
"His cancer is eating him alive," the insider added. "He's very frail. The situation is desperate."
Sadly, the 75-year-old monarch waited more than seven decades to ascend the throne only to see the monarchy spin wildly out of control since his mother Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022.
And with Charles in the dire throes of his cancer battle — said to be pancreatic tumors — an "exhausted" 76-year-old Camilla, who filled in for her ailing husband on 13 separate occasions, carefreely jetted off to the Mediterranean on vacation!
- REVEALED: King Charles III Plans to Abdicate The Throne to 'Panicked' Prince William: Report
- Queen Camilla Orders King Charles III To 'Man Up' Amid Coronation Meltdown: 'Only She Can Save The Day'
- Coronation Catastrophe: King Charles III's Emotional Stability 'Hanging On By A Thread' Ahead Of Prince Harry's Arrival
Meanwhile, king-in-waiting Prince William, 41, has cut back on his royal duties to attend to his ailing wife, Kate Middleton, 42, and other issues. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Middleton is "struggling to eat" as she recovers from abdominal surgery.
"Behind the scenes, Camilla is disgusted by the kind's apparent weakness and is providing him little comfort as he battles his fatal cancer," a palace courier revealed. "By going on holiday, she was thumbing her nose at stepson William, who is incapable of shouldering the monarchy's burdens on his own."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
To some degree, Charles' siblings, Princess Anne, 73, and Prince Edward, 60, and his wife Sophie, 59, have tried to fill some of the gaps but are clearly overwhelmed. Anne, who's had a frosty friendship with Camilla, is now said to be grousing about getting dumped with some of the vacationing queen's workload.
Royal observers believe the seeds of the monarchy's destruction were sown some 12 years ago with efforts to streamline the number of relatives who could officially represent the family.
"The end result is where we are today," one observer noted. "After nearly two months of rolling crises, the royal family looks threadbare, depleted and wan."
Whatever unity they had seems shattered, "The monarchy is in shambles and has embraced a bunker mentality, with royal family members all looking to ensure their own survival after the coming apocalypse," the source said.