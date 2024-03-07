Prince Harry Reached Out to Estranged Brother William Before U.K. Visit to See Cancer-Stricken Father Charles, Royal Family 'Torment an Open Sore'

A former courtier said the Prince of Wales' "principal concern is his wife" Kate Middleton who is recovering from abdominal surgery and expected to return to public duties sometime after Easter, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Harry spent 24 hours in his home country to spend time with his father, but did not drop in on his brother's family. The Duke of Sussex, himself, said he "loves his family" and was grateful that he was able to visit Charles shortly after learning of his diagnosis.

"It would be the normal run of things to go and see your sister-in-law who's had a serious operation and also see your niece and nephews. But it isn't normal. It's terribly sad," a source close to the royal household told PEOPLE in a new cover story.