Crown Jewels Exposed: Dominatrix Who Partied With Prince Harry on Infamous Las Vegas Trip Threatens to Share Nude Snaps of Him on OnlyFans
A dominatrix who partied with Prince Harry in Las Vegas more than ten years ago has threatened to release never-before-seen photos of the naked royal on her OnlyFans account, RadarOnline.com can report.
Carrie Royale, who partied with Prince Harry in Las Vegas in 2012, threatened to release the nude photos of the Duke of Sussex on Tuesday.
According to Royale, she is in possession of photos of Prince Harry that have “never been seen by the public.”
She also admitted that she was motivated to release the never-before-seen photos of the naked renegade royal because she was “whitewashed” in his bombshell tell-all 2023 memoir, Spare.
“These pictures have never been seen by the public,” the dominatrix told the Sun this week. “I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them.”
“I’m a little angry about being whitewashed from his book,” Royale continued. "I mean . . . wow. He missed a lot of things from that night…he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely.”
The dominatrix went on to blame Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, for “sucking the life” out of the duke.
“Harry was so crazy, fun-loving and spontaneous. Where did that go?” Royale noted. “I think Meghan sucked the life out of him, he is definitely boring and she is wearing the pants for sure.”
"I think he is a bit of a p--- who has shown the opposite side of what he used to be,” she added.
Photos from the Las Vegas night in question initially surfaced in 2012 following Prince Harry’s stay at the Wynn Hotel.
- Spotted: Prince Harry's Former Fling Back At Digger Driver Job After Duke Of Sussex's Shocking Virginity Revelation
- Meghan Markle Casts Doubt On Claims She Barely Knew Of Harry's Family With Unearthed Blog Post About Kate Middleton
- Meghan Markle’s Actor Ex Allegedly Dumped Her & Had Sex With Her Male Agent!
The naked royal, who was then only 27-years-old, was captured being hugged from behind by an unidentified woman who was also naked following a game of strip billiards.
Prince Harry previously discussed the night in question during an interview with actor Dax Shepard in May 2021.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“You’re the only [royal] I ever knew and simply because you were in those awesome nude photos in Vegas and I said to myself: This guy’s a party,” Shepard said at the time.
As for Royale, she said she was invited up to Harry’s suite in the Wynn Hotel 14 years ago even before the duke knew that she was a dominatrix.
“I was single and thought: Why not? It’s Vegas,” she told the Sun. “I just got lucky. I don’t think he knows who I was or what I did.”
“I will be posting a lot more than what the public knows,” Royale continued. “Words, descriptions, I might do a video doing a quick run-down of what happened that night and I will definitely be posting pictures.”
“I’d love to see a couple of million come out of this.”
Royale also discussed how Prince Harry’s wife might feel about the release of the newly resurfaced nude photos.
“If she wants to see her husband back in his glory days then she’ll have to subscribe and pay,” the dominatrix said. “I’ll let you know if she does.”
A spokesperson for Only Fans has since clarified that Royale would need Prince Harry’s consent before she shared any photographs of the naked royal.