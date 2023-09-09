Queen's Secret Heartache: Elizabeth 'Left in Limbo' by Lilibet as She Waited With Cake for Great-granddaughter's First Birthday

The late Queen had a cake made with one candle for the occasion but ultimately did not get to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet on her first birthday, according to the Queen's former footman, Paul Burrell.

In an interview with the Mirror, Burrell claimed that even though the family was in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022, the Queen still did not get to see Lilibet on her special day.

"Even on Lilibet's first birthday, the Queen didn't see her. She saw her the day before. But on her birthday, the Queen had a birthday cake made with one candle in it. And they never turned up. That candle was never lit," he told the outlet.