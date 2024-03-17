Kate Middleton 'Shaken' by Conspiracy Theories About Her Health, Ready to Reveal More
Friends of Kate Middleton say that she and Prince William are "shaken and devastated" by the ongoing speculation about her health and marriage in the wake of her abdominal surgery and subsequent Photoshop scandal — and may soon be ready to reveal more, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They will want to be clear and more open, but they'll do it when they feel ready," an insider told the Sunday Times. "I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed."
Although Middleton has not made an official public appearance since her surgery in January, she is expected to resume official duties when her children return to school after the Easter holidays around April 17.
"They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public, and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements," another source added. "If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it."
The conspiracy theories on social media kicked into overdrive last week when Middleton shared a family photo for Mother's Day in the U.K that was pulled by several major news agencies over "serious concerns" that it had been "manipulated" by Kensington Palace.
Middleton apologized for the incident shortly after. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she wrote in a statement.
A source said that Middleton had only intended to "bring a bit of joy" by releasing a reassuring image to thank the public for the support.
"It's a photo that she knew everyone would pore over so she pored over it herself — she likes trying to make the family look the best they can," a friend explained.
Despite the controversy over the doctored photo, William and Kate are expected to continue tradition by releasing another new photo to mark Prince Louis' sixth birthday on April 23.
"They appreciate the public's love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays," an aide said.
Due to the controversy, however, they have yet to make a "firm decision" on whether to hire a professional photographer for the occasion.
"In Kate's case, there is almost nobody else in the world whose face, body, clothes are more judged than hers," an insider added. "So it’s entirely right for them not to want to be drawn into a game about what is going on with her health."
"What is happening is exactly what they said would happen — she would spend two weeks in hospital and be back after Easter. So what if they haven’t pushed her out there to wave from the back of a car? She is not a show pony."
Friends of the couple said that what William has "found especially challenging in recent weeks ... is the feeling that the couple's bubble is coming under threat, and that his wife is experiencing some of what his mother went through" and that one his "greatest fears" is "history repeating itself" with his wife.
"William has always made it clear he wants to shield his family and his friends from the madness of some media where he can. He is approaching this from his desire to protect Kate and his family, and not get drawn into the media and social media craziness," a source explained.
"Kate is smart, tough, resilient, and has good common sense. They will keep their cool heads over it. The public should leave her to recover in peace and leave William to do both his job as the Prince of Wales and his job of looking after his wife and his family as best he can."