Kate Middleton 'Shaken' by Conspiracy Theories About Her Health, Ready to Reveal More

Friends of Kate Middleton say that she and Prince William are "shaken and devastated" by the ongoing speculation about her health and marriage in the wake of her abdominal surgery and subsequent Photoshop scandal — and may soon be ready to reveal more, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"They will want to be clear and more open, but they'll do it when they feel ready," an insider told the Sunday Times. "I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They're not going to be rushed."

Although Middleton has not made an official public appearance since her surgery in January, she is expected to resume official duties when her children return to school after the Easter holidays around April 17.

"They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public, and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements," another source added. "If she was going to do it, that's how she would do it."