'What a Load of Rubbish': More Questions Arise About Kate Middleton After Princess is Spotted Looking 'Happy and Healthy' at Windsor Farm Shop
More questions arose about Kate Middleton’s whereabouts this weekend after the Princess of Wales was spotted looking “happy and healthy” at a farm shop near her Windsor home, RadarOnline.com can report.
Princess Kate was said to be spotted looking “happy, relaxed, and healthy” on Saturday as she and Prince William visited a farm shop just one mile away from their Adelaide Cottage.
This marked the first time the Princess of Wales was spotted out and about in public since her 13-day hospital stay for abdominal surgery back in January, and the sighting also came amid a firestorm of speculation regarding Kate’s “real” whereabouts as she continues to recover from the surgery.
“After all the rumors that had been going around, I was stunned to see them there,” one witness who saw Princess Kate and Prince William at the farm shop in Windsor on Saturday told the Sun. “Kate was out shopping with William, and she looked happy and she looked well.”
“The kids weren’t with them but it’s such a good sign she was healthy enough to pop down to the shops,” the witness added.
But other fans of the royal family doubted the development that Princess Kate was back out and about in public amid the rumors and conspiracy theories regarding her recovery – particularly because no pictures were taken during Kate’s visit to the farm shop in Windsor on Saturday.
“Kate Middleton being spotted in a farm shop by an anonymous onlooker and using a picture of her from a farm visit in 2023,” one critic tweeted. “What a load of rubbish.”
“Apparently, no pics were taken to respect privacy,” wrote another suspicious social media user. “I saw Elvis in our chippy but I'm respectful.”
Other individuals who questioned Kate’s return to public called the sighting a “pure PR stunt” following the backlash over the princess’s “manipulated” Mother’s Day photo last weekend.
“Pure PR stunt,” one skeptic wrote. “I live 2 minutes from Windsor Farm Shop and have been going there regularly for years. I've never once seen any Royal there, ever.”
“So [Kate Middleton] is seen at a local farm shop. And nobody took a picture?” another social media user questioned. “I can believe that [Kensington Palace] leaned on paps and editors. But locals, all of whom presumably have mobile phones?”
“Have we seen interviews with eyewitnesses?” the person continued. “Or is this another [royal family] stunt?”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kate’s visit to the farm shop in Windsor on Saturday marked the first time the princess was spotted in public since she underwent abdominal surgery back in January.
Several rumors and conspiracy theories about Kate’s surgery and subsequent recovery started after the royal was not seen for days, and those rumors only evolved after Kate uploaded a “manipulated” photo to social media for Mother’s Day last weekend.
Insiders close to the Prince and Princess of Wales said that Kate and William were “shaken” by the rumors and subsequent photoshop backlash, and that the royal couple would “be clear” and “more open” about the controversy “when they feel ready.”
“They will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready,” one close friend said. “I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They are not going to be rushed.”