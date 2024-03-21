Buckingham Palace Hiring Communications Assistant as Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Spiral
Buckingham Palace is looking to hire a communications assistant as scrutiny of the crown's handling of Kate Middleton conspiracy theories continues to grow, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The palace is reportedly searching for someone with a keen "eye for detail" following Kate's photoshop fail.
According to the job listing on the royal family's household website, the communications assistant would work in the private secretary's office. The gig is expected to pay over £25,000 per year.
"The Royal Communications team promotes the work, role, relevance and value of the Royal Family to a worldwide audience," the listing stated. "The reaction to our work is always high-profile, and so reputation and impact will be at the forefront of all that you do."
The prospective hire will be responsible for "responding to day to day media enquiries on a range of subjects, including about the work of members of the Royal Family."
Other job duties included assisting "senior colleagues with both proactive and reactive communications" and "produce content for a variety of platforms, including media advisories, social media updates and feature articles."
The communication assistant will also be expected to "facilitate and oversee media access to Royal engagements at Royal residences and other locations."
Applicants have until April 7 to apply for the position.
The timing of the listing is apropos considering the rumors swirling about Kate and the royal family, including the heir to the throne Prince William.
As OK Magazine reported, conspiracy theories skyrocketed after the Kensington Palace official X account posted a doctored photo of the Princess of Wales and her three children on Mother's Day.
After several egregious errors were spotted in the image, Kate apologized and admitted to using Photoshop on the image.
The doctored image and subsequent apology brought further scrutiny to the royal family. Conspiracies continued to mount when a video of William and Kate shopping at a market in Windsor surfaced — and skeptics refused to believe the woman in the footage was actually the princess.
Critics dissected the footage and claimed the woman wasn't Kate, who hadn't been seen in public since Christmas Day and had abdominal surgery in January.
Even Christopher Bouzy, a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, joined the where's Kate discussion after the video went viral.
"I've compiled a few older videos of William and Kate walking together, as well as the recent video from Windsor Farm. Take a look and decide for yourself if it's Kate or not. In my opinion, we still haven't seen Kate in public," Bouzy posted on X.
Kate is expected to return to royal duties after Easter.