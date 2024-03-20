Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Pal Fuels Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories, Claims Farm Shop Video Isn't Her
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close friend is spewing conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton's health and whereabouts, making it clear that he's one of the bandwagoners casting doubt it was the Princess of Wales in the video at Kensington Farm Shop, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pal Christopher Bouzy addressed the Where's Kate saga, sharing a compilation of videos to show Middleton over the years.
FYI — the NYC tech CEO has fought fiercely for Harry and Markle over the years, justifying Megxit and appearing in the royal pair's controversial Netflix documentary. Now, he's jumping into another controversy — where in the world is Middleton?
Kate's whereabouts have been the topic of conversation since she's only been seen three times since her January abdominal surgery, and many naysayers believe the woman being photographed is a doppelgänger and not the real princess.
Bouzy went on a tangent about Middleton while spewing the stunt double theory. He claimed the video showing her with William at the farm shop over the weekend can't be her.
"I've compiled a few older videos of William and Kate walking together, as well as the recent video from Windsor Farm. Take a look and decide for yourself if it's Kate or not. In my opinion, we still haven't seen Kate in public," he tweeted on X.
He also questioned why she hadn't returned to her duties if she was healthy enough to shop.
"We were told Kate was recovering and would resume her royal duties shortly. Yet, in the recent video, she is holding a bag and moving briskly. If she's capable of such activity, why isn't she back to fulfilling her royal duties yet?" Harry and Middleton's friend asked.
Bouzy compared a leaked photo of Markle's sister-in-law from March 4 to the video taken two weeks later, claiming there's no way the two women are the same person.
"Some are missing the point. Setting aside any presumptions, let's concentrate on the facts. The initial photo was 'leaked' on March 4, and 14 days later, a video depicting Kate surfaced. Kate appeared markedly different in the video from Kate in the March 4 photo," he tweeted.
Bouzy didn't stop there — and continued to shove his theories down his followers' throats, insisting that "facts are facts."
"The last time we saw a clear photo of Kate was in December. That is not a conspiracy theory; that is a fact," he stated.
The palace isn't doing itself any favors by refusing to keep the public updated on her condition mixed with the fact that Middleton — or a fake — has only been seen less than a handful of times since Christmas. Middleton's Mother's Day Photoshop blunder also added to the speculation.
Meanwhile, it's being reported that The London Clinic, where Kate had her abdominal surgery, launched an investigation into accusations at least one of its staffers tried to access Middleton's classified medical records without permission.