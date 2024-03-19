Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Omg > Kate Middleton

Security Breach Scandal: Kate Middleton's Hospital Investigating Staff Accused of Trying to Access Princess' Medical Records Without Permission

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The London Clinic has allegedly launched an investigation into the claims.

By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 7:36 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kate Middleton is at the center of a security breach scandal after the hospital where she got her abdominal surgery launched an investigation following accusations that at least one of its staff members tried to access the Princess of Wales' private medical records without permission, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton struggling to eat following abdominal surgery
Source: MEGA

At least one staff member has been accused of trying to access Kate Middleton's private medical records.

As this outlet reported, Middleton underwent the knife at The London Clinic for planned abdominal surgery in January. but her health, marriage to Prince Williams, and whereabouts have been the focus of conspiracy theories because the palace refuses to keep the public updated on her condition and she's been seen less than a handful of times since Christmas.

Middleton didn't do herself any favors when her Mother's Day Photoshop blunder was posted on Kensington Palace's X account.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Princes of Wales underwent abdominal surgery in January and has been dodging conspiracy theories about her health and marriage ever since.

Article continues below advertisement

The bosses at The London Clinic have reportedly launched an investigation into the claims, with sources spilling that none of the staff gained access to Middleton's restricted records.

"This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family," one insider told Daily Mail on Tuesday.

Article continues below advertisement

The princess and palace have allegedly been notified of the possible breach.

"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation," the source explained.

"The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics."

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

King Charles was also treated at the clinic for prostate surgery after his cancer diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement

The hospital is the same one where King Charles III spent three nights after prostate surgery. He and Middleton, who stayed at the facility for two weeks after her abdominal surgery operation, were released from the private healthcare facility within hours of each other, sparking whispers there might be more to the royal family's health woes than the public knows.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

Representatives for The London Clinic refused to address the alleged investigation, telling The Mirror that "all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information."

As for Middleton, she's been dodging rumors that her absence from the public eye has to do with an alleged extramarital affair, her possible secret death, trouble with her recovery, and other wild conspiracy theories.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton
Source: MEGA

The royal family is said to be in shambles, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com that King Charles' health woes are worst than the public knows.

Article continues below advertisement

The royal family attempted to squash the gossip by having Middleton step out with William over the weekend — but the move backfired terribly, with many claiming the woman was a fake Kate strategically placed to trick the general public. Behind the palace walls, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Middleton's team is concerned because she's "struggling to eat" post-surgery.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.