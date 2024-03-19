Security Breach Scandal: Kate Middleton's Hospital Investigating Staff Accused of Trying to Access Princess' Medical Records Without Permission

As this outlet reported, Middleton underwent the knife at The London Clinic for planned abdominal surgery in January. but her health, marriage to Prince Williams, and whereabouts have been the focus of conspiracy theories because the palace refuses to keep the public updated on her condition and she's been seen less than a handful of times since Christmas.

Middleton didn't do herself any favors when her Mother's Day Photoshop blunder was posted on Kensington Palace's X account.