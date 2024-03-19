Security Breach Scandal: Kate Middleton's Hospital Investigating Staff Accused of Trying to Access Princess' Medical Records Without Permission
Kate Middleton is at the center of a security breach scandal after the hospital where she got her abdominal surgery launched an investigation following accusations that at least one of its staff members tried to access the Princess of Wales' private medical records without permission, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Middleton underwent the knife at The London Clinic for planned abdominal surgery in January. but her health, marriage to Prince Williams, and whereabouts have been the focus of conspiracy theories because the palace refuses to keep the public updated on her condition and she's been seen less than a handful of times since Christmas.
Middleton didn't do herself any favors when her Mother's Day Photoshop blunder was posted on Kensington Palace's X account.
The bosses at The London Clinic have reportedly launched an investigation into the claims, with sources spilling that none of the staff gained access to Middleton's restricted records.
"This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family," one insider told Daily Mail on Tuesday.
The princess and palace have allegedly been notified of the possible breach.
"Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation," the source explained.
"The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics."
The hospital is the same one where King Charles III spent three nights after prostate surgery. He and Middleton, who stayed at the facility for two weeks after her abdominal surgery operation, were released from the private healthcare facility within hours of each other, sparking whispers there might be more to the royal family's health woes than the public knows.
Representatives for The London Clinic refused to address the alleged investigation, telling The Mirror that "all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information."
As for Middleton, she's been dodging rumors that her absence from the public eye has to do with an alleged extramarital affair, her possible secret death, trouble with her recovery, and other wild conspiracy theories.
The royal family attempted to squash the gossip by having Middleton step out with William over the weekend — but the move backfired terribly, with many claiming the woman was a fake Kate strategically placed to trick the general public. Behind the palace walls, insiders told RadarOnline.com that Middleton's team is concerned because she's "struggling to eat" post-surgery.