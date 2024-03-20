Your tip
'Lay Off Her!' Shopper Who Filmed Kate Middleton Video at Windsor Farm Shop Slams Conspiracy Theorists as 'Delusional'

"This is a video clearly showing [Kate] and William," the eyewitness shared in a statement.

Mar. 20 2024

Nelson Silva, the shopper who filmed the now-famous video of Kate Middleton and Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop this past weekend, said the conspiracy theories need to stop.

"What more do evil trolls need to leave her alone?" he asked, declaring in a new interview that he saw the Princess of Wales with his own eyes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"This is a video clearly showing her and William," he told The Sun. "I'm not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I'm just confused how exactly they can continue."

The rumor mill has gone into overdrive about Kate's well-being long after she took time off from her royal duties to undergo abdominal surgery in January.

Meanwhile, a well-placed source exclusively told RadarOnline.com that "Kate continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected," and that it has become a cause for concern behind palace walls.

Although the palace said she will return to the public eye after Easter, speculation has run rampant that something must be going on behind-the-scenes after not one, but two Photoshop scandals in recent weeks.

One of the photos that fueled gossip on social media was a Mother's Day portrait, for which the princess apologized due to causing confusion. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she shared in a statement.

Another image showed the royal being driven around in a chauffeured car alongside William that many felt seemed to have an inconsistent brick background, fueling the theories online.

The new video was intended to squash the hearsay, Silva told the publication, but the chatter continued as some felt the woman in the clip did not appear to be Kate but rather a body double or lookalike.

Furthermore, both had bags in hand, which many said was bizarre considering the princess is still recovering.

"I thought after this was released they'd go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now," Silva shared.

The engineer eyewitness slammed the conspiracy theorists as "delusional," adding, "Even famous people are guilty. People with a large platform online — they can't admit they are wrong now because they look so delusional."

"People across The Pond are invested and they must never have laid eyes on Kate in real life."

He added that people in the U.K. have also fueled the rumors.

"They say it's not her, that is it a fake person," Silva noted. "Well I can tell you it is not. Are they now going to question if I'm a real person as well? Are they going to say I made this video? Did I put a fake Kate there? It is ridiculous."

"At what point will they back off and realize they have been caught up in something that is crazy?" he asked.

Silva said the couple appeared to look "very happy and relaxed" during the outing.

"William was obviously protective of Kate and I quickly stopped recording because I didn't want to make them uncomfortable," he added, noting the video was only intended for his family but later released in an effort to prove she is well.

The metadata was shared as well to confirm it was filmed at that time and location.

