‘Humiliating’: Kate Middleton Shocked Over Prince William Affair Rumors Resurfacing During Her ‘Painful Recovery’ — Report
Kate Middleton was reportedly upset that rumors her husband Prince William and his friend Rose Hanbury were having an affair were revived in the past couple of months.
A bombshell report claimed Middleton “couldn’t believe what she was hearing, especially as she goes through a slow, painful recovery.”
The source told The National Enquirer that Kate confronted William when rumors first surfaced, he was having an affair with Rose several years ago. The insider said, “But he denied everything and even tried to laugh off the chatter.” The report said Middleton is “having none of it now!”
For years, rumors have swirled that Prince William and Hanbury have had a secret romance. Hanbury, 40, and her husband, moviemaker David Rocksavage, 63, live close to William and Middleton’s country retreat, Anmer Hall.
Middleton’s recent abdominal surgery and being out of the public eye led to several conspiracy theories about her health and the status of her marriage to William.
Hanbury’s name was dragged into the situation with social media users bringing up the long-running rumors about her relationship with William.
“Kate was apoplectic as the gossip spread through high society circles,” a source told the outlet. “I’m told she couldn’t believe what she was hearing, especially as she goes through a slow, painful recovery.”
“There has long been talk that with her pedigree Rose would have been an ideal match for William,” said a source. “People say he’s carried a torch for her for years and has told friends she was ‘the one that got away.’
In 2019, a source told RadarOnline.com, “Kate’s extremely jealous of Rose!”
An insider told The National Enquirer, “Kate knows the pressure is on her and William to resolve any issues for the sake of the crown.”
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Middleton’s recovery from her recent surgery has been difficult.
“Kate is struggling to eat,” a well-placed royal source told RadarOnline.com. “She continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected.”
“Kate was already painfully thin, so this is a cause for major concern behind palace walls,” the source added.
Middleton was discharged from the hospital on January 29 after abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales has been seen 4 times since her release — and every time the public has questioned if the photo/footage was photoshopped or a body double was being used.