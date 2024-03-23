Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blind-Sided by Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: 'Trust Has Been Broken'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were unaware of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis until it made global headlines, causing a rift within the royal family, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly caught off guard by the news, learning about Middleton's health battle on the same day it became public knowledge.
"This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused,” an inside source told the New York Post. “The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”
The revelation of Middleton's health struggle came just as Prince Harry had made a brief visit to London in early February, reuniting with his father, King Charles III, amidst the monarch's own cancer battle.
King Charles III had previously disclosed his diagnosis while receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate in January, triggering concern within the royal circle.
Prince Harry's short visit to Clarence House, lasting only 45 minutes, was a poignant moment in the midst of family turmoil.
The timing of Middleton's announcement added further strain to an already tense situation within the royal family.
Middleton, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis after undergoing abdominal surgery at The London Clinic, the largest private hospital in the UK.
In a heartfelt video message filmed by BBC Studios, she shared, "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present."
“I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery."
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a brief message of support following Middleton's announcement, expressing their well-wishes for her recovery.
"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the statement read.
The message from Harry and Meghan also came as Kate's brother, James Middleton, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.
As this outlet reported, James shared a sweet throwback picture with his big sister hours after she opened up about her health in a video message.
James captioned the post, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."