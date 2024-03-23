Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Blind-Sided by Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis: 'Trust Has Been Broken'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly caught off guard by the news, learning about Middleton's health battle on the same day it became public knowledge.

"This goes to show the irreparable damage they have caused,” an inside source told the New York Post. “The trust has been broken and the royal family is OK distancing themselves from them.”

The revelation of Middleton's health struggle came just as Prince Harry had made a brief visit to London in early February, reuniting with his father, King Charles III, amidst the monarch's own cancer battle.

King Charles III had previously disclosed his diagnosis while receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate in January, triggering concern within the royal circle.