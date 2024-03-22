Your tip
'Health and Healing': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Speak Out on Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

prince harry and meghan markle send well wishes to kate middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Mar. 22 2024, Published 6:12 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke their silence on Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent Kate, 42, well wishes following her shocking announcement on Friday.

reporter accuses prince harry meghan collaborating take down critics
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan wished Kate 'health and healing' on Friday.

Following the Princess of Wales' announcement that she's currently undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" after abdominal surgery in January, Prince William's brother and sister-in-law sent their well wishes across the pond for Kate's recovery — and asked for privacy for the family in the wake of her diagnosis.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said Friday.

kate middleton reveals cancer diagnosis
Source: @KensingtonRoyal/X

The Sussexes' well wishes follows Kate's video announcement on her diagnosis.

Prince Harry and Meghan were seen at an art exhibition in Los Angeles on Thursday night. It remains unclear if Harry and Meghan — who stepped away from their royal duties and moved to California in 2020 — were aware of Kate's diagnosis.

The message from Harry and Meghan also came as Kate's brother, James Middleton, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

james middleton breaks silence on kates cancer diagnosis
Source: MEGA

Kate revealed she's undergoing 'preventative chemotherapy' in the video address.

As this outlet reported, James shared a sweet throwback picture with his big sister hours after she opened up about her health in a video message.

James captioned the post, "Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together. As a family, we will climb this one with you too."

reporter accuses prince harry meghan collaborating take down critics
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry recently traveled to the U.K. following his father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis.

Support from Kate's loved ones follows weeks of relentless speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding the princess' health and whereabouts.

Rumors began to swirl back in January when Kate underwent scheduled abdominal surgery around the same time that King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was revealed.

At the time, Harry made a quick trip across the pond and briefly met with his ailing father.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also found themselves dragged into speculation after Kate apologized for posting a photoshopped photo of herself and her three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as skeptics demanded proof of life.

Critics noted the hypocrisy of the scandal and claimed Harry and Meghan "would have been annihilated" if they had done the same.

