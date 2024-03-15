'Dirty' Prince Harry and 'Woke' Meghan Markle Accused of 'Collaborating' With British Outlet to 'Take Down' Critics
A reporter recently accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of “collaborating” with a British media outlet to “take down” the renegade royal couple’s critics, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking allegation was made this week by New Zealand-British journalist Dan Wootton – a reporter who previously served as executive editor of The Sun.
According to Wootton, Prince Harry “cultivated a private working relationship” with the outlet Byline Times to “take down his enemies in the British media.”
Wootton also claimed that he was at the “top” of Prince Harry’s alleged list.
“I have learned the disgraced Duke has cultivated a private working relationship with Byline Times to pursue one goal,” Wootton charged on Thursday. “Taking down his enemies in the British media.”
“It’s no surprise to know that I was top of that list,” he added.
Wootton also claimed that Prince Harry and Byline Times “targeted” him after Wootton reported on "woke warrior" Meghan Markle and a series of rumors and controversies regarding the Duchess of Sussex – including Meghan’s allegedly sour relationships with the late Queen Elizabeth and the currently embattled Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton.
According to the New Zealand-British journalist, Harry and Meghan “used every possible tactic” to “shut [him] up.”
Those tactics allegedly involved not only “collaborating” with Byline Times but also acquiring the help of high-profile individuals like writer Omid Scobie and comedian James Corden.
“They made complaints to the newspaper regulator IPSO, leaned on other royals to complain about me to my editor, unleashed their odd looking little attack dog Omid Scobie, turned former celebrity acquaintances like James Corden against me, threatened to file a lawsuit falsely claiming I’d broken the law while reporting on them, and brazenly attacked me in public,” Wootton charged further on Thursday.
“But nothing was going to stop me reporting the truth,” Wootton added, “so eventually Dirty Harry succumbed to dark forces.”
Also shocking was Wootton’s claim that Prince Harry was preparing to sit down for a bombshell tell-all interview with Byline Times – an interview that the two parties “spent months negotiating” before the Duke of Sussex agreed.
“I can reveal today that Harry has also spent months negotiating with Byline Times about sitting down with the blog for a tell-all interview,” Wootton reported.
“It’s astonishing that the fifth in line to the throne would be considering talking to such a disgraceful publication that is totally unregulated and reliant on convicted criminals for some of its reportage,” he continued. "Unless, of course, they had been conducting his dirty work.”
Wootton concluded his lengthy diatribe against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by accusing the royal pair of “silencing” other reporters and outlets – including the likes of journalist Piers Morgan as well as the powerhouse outlet Daily Mail.
“Harry collaborating with the Byline Times against his media critics matters,” Wootton concluded. “Even though the Sussexes are now on the outer of the Royal Family, it shows the power of the British establishment to neuter and silence critical voices.”