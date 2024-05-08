Brandi Glanville Slams Andy Cohen's THR Interview About Bravo's Reckoning, Drags Shakespeare Into Drama
Brandi Glanville is continuing to come for Bravo Daddy Andy Cohen after hurling sexual harassment allegations against him.
On Wednesday, Cohen graced the cover of the industry's sought-after trade The Hollywood Reporter. During the interview, he spoke about the drama surrounding Bravo's reckoning — and it didn't sit well with the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As this outlet reported, Glanville claimed that in 2022, an "obviously inebriated" Cohen sent her a video in which he told her that he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" of her. She also claimed he offered for her to watch via FaceTime. Cohen previously apologized for the video he sent to Glanville but claimed she was in on the joke.
She didn't just target Cohen.
Glanville accused NBC and Bravo of failing to defend her after the Caroline Manzo incident during Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and dangling a promising career over her if she settled the lawsuit Real Housewives of Miami alum Joanna Krupa filed against her.
And Glanville wasn't the only Bravolebrity with accusations. Real Housewives of New York alum Leah McSweeney sued the network, claiming they fostered a hostile work environment and did not support her sobriety. McSweeney claimed she had to be institutionalized in a psychiatric facility after her time on the reality show. She also listed Cohen as a defendant in the legal battle and accused him of doing cocaine with Housewives.
When asked about Glanville and McSweeney's grievances, Cohen avoided touching on Brandi or the drug accusations, which he already denied; however, he did hit back over the alcohol comments.
"We have so many sober people and people who have gotten sober on the show," he told THR in part. "We don’t force anyone to do anything. But no one is secretly hiding liquor bottles on set. That’s ridiculous. We’ve been very supportive of people’s sobriety."
He also addressed ex-RHONY star-turned-billionaire Bethenny Frankel's call to unionize reality stars, stating, "You don’t go to school to be a reality star. Reality stars typically have other jobs. They’re bar owners, they’re designers. They’re doctors. I think the way that Bravo pays people is that it’s a buyout — they’re buying them out for a show that can be distributed in certain ways, and the longer you stay on, the higher your salary gets."
Cohen continued, "Look, you’re not drafted into the Real Housewives. You either want to be on the show or not, and you either see it as having some greater benefit for you or not. You have a business you’re trying to launch, you have a music career you’re trying to launch, you want exposure."
He also made it clear that those were his thoughts and he wasn't speaking on behalf of the network.
Glanville allegedly didn't appreciate Cohen's take on her claims or Bethenny's reckoning call because she posted the cover of his interview which read, "What, Me Worry?" on X, writing, "Thou doth protest too much." The Shakespeare quote indicates she believes he overshot his response, suggesting there's some degree of guilt.
After Glanville came out swinging, a source familiar with the situation told RadarOnline.com that Brandi was given every opportunity to succeed at the network and she "self-sabotaged" each time.
"Brandi is her own self-sabotager," they shared in February, stating the controversial reality star "had plenty of opportunities" at the network, citing her two seasons on UGT, her appearance on Traitors, and not to mention her several-season stint on RHOBH.