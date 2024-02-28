Ex-‘RHONY’ Star Leah McSweeney Accuses Andy Cohen Of Using Cocaine With Bravo Stars in Bombshell Discrimination Lawsuit

Ex-Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney claimed she had to be institutionalized in a psychiatric facility due to the hostile work environment on the Bravo show — and now she has filed a bombshell federal lawsuit. In Sweeney’s lawsuit, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the defendants are listed as Andy Cohen, Warner Bros Discovery, Shed Media, Bravo Media and NBC Universal.

The suit claimed, “Where there is smoke, there is fire. Defendants discriminated against, tormented, demoralized, demeaned, harassed and retaliated against Ms. McSweeney because she is a woman with disabilities, such as alcohol use disorder and various mental health disorders, all in the name of selling drama. But being in the business of reality television does not relieve Defendants of their obligation to follow employment laws that prohibit the exact type of discrimination, hostile work environment and retaliation that Defendants subjected Ms. McSweeney to. Now, Ms. McSweeney seeks justice.” Sweeney appeared on two seasons of RHONY and one season of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip.

In the suit, Sweeney claimed producers “pressured” her to drink despite knowing of her alcohol addiction. She said they failed to get her help. The suit claimed, “Defendants discriminated against Plaintiff on the basis of her disability by failing to engage in the interactive process, failing to provide Plaintiff reasonable accommodations, such as allowing Plaintiff to attend AA meetings; tormenting Plaintiff on the basis of her disability, such as colluding with other cast members to taunt Plaintiff regarding her sobriety; failing to advance Plaintiff due to her mental health diagnoses, and ultimately discharging Plaintiff due to her mental health diagnoses.”

Sweeney claimed she was not cast on RHONY Season 14 and RHONY Legacy due to her “disability, including [Sweeney’s] failure to relapse into her alcohol use disorder.” The reality star said the “hostile work environment … significantly altered the terms of her employment, caused [Sweeney] to suffer suicidal ideations, caused [Sweeney] to become institutionalized in a psychiatric facility and has continued to cause ongoing mental pain and suffering.”

Brandi Glanville recently fired off a legal letter to Bravo

Sweeney claimed Cohen, “favors Housewives that ‘play ball’ with his proclivity for substance abuse and discriminates against the sober Housewives that, because of their substance use disorders, cannot.” She accused Cohen of engaging in cocaine use with Housewives and other “Bravolebrities” that he employs, the suit alleged. Sweeney claimed Cohen, “tends to provide the Housewives with whom he uses cocaine with more favorable treatment and edits.” Sweeney's lawsuit demanded unspecified damages.