Ex-'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Accuses 'Inebriated' Andy Cohen of Sexual Harassment, Denies Caroline Manzo Allegations
Brandi Glanville accused Bravo head Andy Cohen of sexually harassing her, claiming he once made a highly inappropriate proposition while "obviously inebriated" in a video.
The reality star fired off a blistering legal letter to NBC, NBC, Shed Media, and Warner Bros. detailing her complaint.
Cohen allegedly "boasted" in the video sent to Glaville in 2022 that he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" of Glanville, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Not only that, but he allegedly invited the former model to watch him live via FaceTime. As for which particular Bravo star it was, that remains a mystery.
"Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville's boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career," per the letter.
"This was an extraordinary abuse of power that left Ms. Glanville feeling trapped and disgusted. It is inconceivable that Mr. Cohen remains in his post in spite of this behavior and harkens back to the bad old days of Matt Lauer and NBC News when profits were prioritized over people."
Reps for Cohen have not yet addressed the shocking claims and still may presumably respond to the letter written by lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos.
The letter obtained by The Blast also included a response to fellow reality star Caroline Manzo's sexual assault allegations against Glanville.
"Over the past year, Ms. Glanville has been subjected to a vicious media campaign based on false allegations of sexual misconduct. The false narrative, which NBC and Shed Media have apparently decided to foment, arises from Ms. Glanville's experience on Ultimate Girls Trip: Morocco," it stated.
"While the experience has been a nightmare for Ms. Glanville, it is far from the first time Ms. Glanville has been used and abused by NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media."
Glaville said her interaction with Manzo was consensual, and that castmates got into the "debauchery" so they could "make good TV."
Her attorneys said Glanville has been chewed up and spit out by the network, which they accused of "hiding evidence" that would clear her name.
"We have heard about a supposed 'bathroom incident' through press leaks, but Shed Media has repeatedly refused to allow Ms. Glanville or her counsel to see the footage in question; there is no truth to any allegations of impropriety."
The spotlight turned to Cohen when the letter alleged, "Worse still, Ms. Glanville herself has been a victim of sexual harassment at Bravo by none other than Andy Cohen."