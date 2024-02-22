Ex-'RHOBH' Star Brandi Glanville Accuses 'Inebriated' Andy Cohen of Sexual Harassment, Denies Caroline Manzo Allegations

Cohen allegedly "boasted" in the video sent to Glaville in 2022 that he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" of Glanville, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Not only that, but he allegedly invited the former model to watch him live via FaceTime. As for which particular Bravo star it was, that remains a mystery.

"Mr. Cohen was Ms. Glanville's boss at the time and exercised complete and total control over her career," per the letter.