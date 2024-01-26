'RHONJ' Star Caroline Manzo Sues Bravo Over Alleged Sexual Harassment on 'Ultimate Girls Trip'
Caroline Manzo, a former star from The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has recently filed a lawsuit against Bravo and several production companies/studios involved in creating the spin-off franchise, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The lawsuit revolves around an incident that allegedly took place while filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in Morocco in January 2023.
The concept of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip brings cast members from various Housewives shows together to embark on a drama-filled vacation while being filmed by Bravo and other production entities. However, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Caroline claims that things went too far during one evening between herself and Brandi Glanville, an ex-star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Caroline alleges that she was sexually harassed by Brandi, with producers allegedly encouraging the behavior.
In her lawsuit, Caroline describes an incident in which Brandi made unwanted advances towards her, forcibly kissed her without consent, and continued to touch her inappropriately. Caroline states the alleged encounter was "deeply uncomfortable" and "crossed a line."
Caroline is not directly suing Brandi in the lawsuit. Instead, she is holding Bravo responsible for the alleged misconduct, accusing the showrunners and producers of orchestrating and promoting the inappropriate behavior.
Brandi herself has publicly addressed the incident on Twitter, placing the blame on producers and claiming that they often encourage extreme behavior to generate ratings.
Additionally, Brandi has spoken out about producers allegedly pressuring cast members to consume excessive amounts of alcohol during filming.
- ‘Serious And Uncomfortable’: Brandi Glanville Kicked Off ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip' After ‘Unwanted’ Kiss On Caroline Manzo
- Brandi Glanville Reportedly Booted From 'RHUGT' Set After 'Major' Fight With 'RHONJ' Alum Caroline Manzo: Source
- 'RHUGT' Star Brandi Glanville Accused Of Touching Caroline Manzo's 'Vaginal Area' Over Her Clothes Before Getting Booted From Show
Caroline's lawsuit also includes a mention of her past trauma, citing that the alleged incident triggered memories of a sexual assault she experienced as a child at the age of seven.
The upcoming season of Girls Trip has not aired yet, but the controversy surrounding the alleged sexual harassment has already drawn a lot of attention to the show.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, rumors have been floating around about BRAVO rebooting several of their Housewives shows.
Kandi Burruss from Real Housewives of Atlanta recently revealed that none of the girls on her show have been asked to return for season 16 yet.
During a recent livestream, Kandi told her viewers, "They still haven’t told everybody who they’re bringing back. Yeah, they’re over here — they’re being real — [they’re] trippin’! People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things."
In a separate interview, she claimed, “They are still waiting on the new cast, so I can’t tell you anything.”
Shereé Whitfield also revealed that she hadn't heard anything about the ladies returning for season 16 either.