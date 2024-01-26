'RHONJ' Star Caroline Manzo Sues Bravo Over Alleged Sexual Harassment on 'Ultimate Girls Trip'

The concept of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip brings cast members from various Housewives shows together to embark on a drama-filled vacation while being filmed by Bravo and other production entities. However, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Caroline claims that things went too far during one evening between herself and Brandi Glanville, an ex-star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Caroline alleges that she was sexually harassed by Brandi, with producers allegedly encouraging the behavior.

In her lawsuit, Caroline describes an incident in which Brandi made unwanted advances towards her, forcibly kissed her without consent, and continued to touch her inappropriately. Caroline states the alleged encounter was "deeply uncomfortable" and "crossed a line."