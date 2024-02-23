Brandi Glanville 'Responsible' for Her Downfall at Bravo, Accused of Self-Sabotaging After Andy Cohen Allegations: Source

No one but Brandi Glanville is to blame for tanking her Bravo career, so says a source, who told RadarOnline.com that she was given every opportunity to succeed at the network and she "self-sabotaged" each time.

As this outlet reported, Glanville came out swinging with sexual harassment allegations against Andy Cohen, as well as accusations that NBC and Bravo failed to defend her after the Caroline Manzo incident during Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and allegedly dangled a promising career over her head if she settled the lawsuit Real Housewives of Miami alum Joanna Krupa filed against her.