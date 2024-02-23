Your tip
Brandi Glanville 'Responsible' for Her Downfall at Bravo, Accused of Self-Sabotaging After Andy Cohen Allegations: Source

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; Bravo
By:

Feb. 23 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

No one but Brandi Glanville is to blame for tanking her Bravo career, so says a source, who told RadarOnline.com that she was given every opportunity to succeed at the network and she "self-sabotaged" each time.

As this outlet reported, Glanville came out swinging with sexual harassment allegations against Andy Cohen, as well as accusations that NBC and Bravo failed to defend her after the Caroline Manzo incident during Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and allegedly dangled a promising career over her head if she settled the lawsuit Real Housewives of Miami alum Joanna Krupa filed against her.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA; Bravo

"Brandi is her own self-sabotager," a source told RadarOnline.com, stating she "had plenty of opportunities" at the network.

But a source familiar with the situation is shutting down Glanville's claims, telling RadarOnline.com, "Brandi is her own self-sabotager." The insider also claimed that the controversial reality star "had plenty of opportunities" at the network, citing her two seasons on UGT, her appearance on Traitors, and not to mention her several-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“She self-sabotaged herself every time," the insider told RadarOnline.com. "No one is responsible for her downfall more than Brandi.”

We reached out to Brandi's attorneys for comment.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Brandi claimed Bravo dangled a promising career over her head if she didn't fight Joanna Krupa's "smelly" lawsuit.

Glanville obtained powerhouse attorneys Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos, who fired off a legal letter, claiming NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media "used and abused" her during RHOBH.

"Glanville has always been nothing less than a loyal soldier for NBC," the letter obtained by RadarOnline.com read. "That is partly because, for many years, Bravo has been dangling carrots to keep Ms. Glanville in line."

She cited the 2015 legal battle with Krupa as alleged evidence. Bravo fans will remember that Krupa sued Glanville after the latter said Joanna's lady bits "smelled" during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. The two eventually settled out of court; however, Glanville now claims she was enticed not to fight the lawsuit because she was under the impression that her "demonstrated loyalty would be rewarded professionally and financially if she bit the bullet."

Sources familiar with the situation told RadarOnline.com, "This is inaccurate."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Glanville also claimed the Bravo did not support her against Caroline Manzo's sexual harassment allegations.

Glanville's crusade against her ex-employer didn't stop there. She also claimed that in 2022, an "obviously inebriated" Cohen sexually harassed her by sending her a video in which he told her that he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" of Glanville and allegedly offered for her to watch via FaceTime.

Cohen addressed her accusations on social media this week.

"It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke," the Bravo honcho explained on X, formerly Twitter. "That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."

In the same letter, Glanville also denied Manzo's accusations, in which Caroline claimed production encouraged Brandi to sexually harass her during UGT.

