'Bit the Bullet': Brandi Glanville Accuses Bravo of Pressuring Her to Drop 2015 Court Battle With Joanna Krupa Despite Draining Savings on Legal Fees

Brandi Glanville alleged in a scathing letter that Bravo and NBC coaxed her to drop a 2015 court battle with franchise costar Joanna Krupa.

"Glanville has always been nothing less than a loyal soldier for NBC," the letter written by lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos and obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. "That is partly because, for many years, Bravo has been dangling carrots to keep Ms. Glanville in line."

Brandi Glanville came out swinging against NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media in a scathing letter that claimed she was "used and abused" while on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, alleging they coaxed her to drop a 2015 court battle with franchise costar Joanna Krupa .

"Glanville has always been nothing less than a loyal soldier for NBC," the letter written by lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos read.

Her attorneys then cited her legal drama with Krupa that stemmed from Glanville's comments on Watch What Happens Live back in 2013, during which the RHOBH alum claimed she'd heard from a friend that Krupa's lady parts "smelled."

As fans may recall, the feuding Bravolebrities reached an out-of-court settlement in 2017 following the bombshell 2015 defamation suit filed by Krupa against Glanville. The Real Housewives of Miami alum opted to take legal action after she mentioned the supposed feminine odor a second time.

"Although NBC and/or production affiliates were plainly responsible for indemnifying Ms. Glanville in connection with the lawsuit, Ms. Glanville was instructed not to pursue the matter lest she suffer professional retribution from her then-employers," according to the letter.