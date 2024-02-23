'Bit the Bullet': Brandi Glanville Accuses Bravo of Pressuring Her to Drop 2015 Court Battle With Joanna Krupa Despite Draining Savings on Legal Fees
Brandi Glanville came out swinging against NBC, Bravo, Warner Bros., and Shed Media in a scathing letter that claimed she was "used and abused" while on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, alleging they coaxed her to drop a 2015 court battle with franchise costar Joanna Krupa.
"Glanville has always been nothing less than a loyal soldier for NBC," the letter written by lawyers Bryan Freedman and Mark Geragos and obtained by RadarOnline.com stated. "That is partly because, for many years, Bravo has been dangling carrots to keep Ms. Glanville in line."
Her attorneys then cited her legal drama with Krupa that stemmed from Glanville's comments on Watch What Happens Live back in 2013, during which the RHOBH alum claimed she'd heard from a friend that Krupa's lady parts "smelled."
As fans may recall, the feuding Bravolebrities reached an out-of-court settlement in 2017 following the bombshell 2015 defamation suit filed by Krupa against Glanville. The Real Housewives of Miami alum opted to take legal action after she mentioned the supposed feminine odor a second time.
"Although NBC and/or production affiliates were plainly responsible for indemnifying Ms. Glanville in connection with the lawsuit, Ms. Glanville was instructed not to pursue the matter lest she suffer professional retribution from her then-employers," according to the letter.
Her lawyers noted that Glanville was under the impression that her "demonstrated loyalty would be rewarded professionally and financially if she bit the bullet."
They said that was not the case. "Despite liquidating her savings to cover legal fees and settlement costs, Ms. Glanville never got her carrot," her lawyers continued. "That makes this situation especially galling for Ms. Glanville, who genuinely believes NBC would do right by her."
Sources familiar with the situation deny Brandi's claims and tell RadarOnline.com, 'This is inaccurate."
In the same letter, Glanville denied accusations made by franchise costar Caroline Manzo, who sued Bravo and claimed production encouraged Glanville to sexually harass her while filming the Housewives spinoff Ultimate Girls Trip.
Glanville alleged the network has been "hiding evidence" that would clear her name.
The letter fired off by Glanville and her lawyers also took aim at Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen, who she accused of sexually harassing her by sending her a video in which he was "obviously inebriated" back in 2022.
She alleged that Cohen told her he wanted to "sleep with another Bravo star" while "thinking" of Glanville, according to the letter, apparently offering her to watch via FaceTime.
Cohen has since issued a statement via X, formerly Twitter. "It was absolutely meant in jest, and Brandi's response clearly communicated she was in on the joke," he explained. "That said, it was totally inappropriate and I apologize."