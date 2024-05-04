'Heartbroken': Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Going Through Hell,' Their Pal Claims

"I'm heartbroken at the moment. I think they are going through hell," Amaia Arrieta told The Telegraph . "I hope they will be back. It's really personal."

One of Kate Middleton and Prince William 's pals and the go-to designer behind many of the looks worn by their children Prince George, Prince Charlotte, and Prince Louis is worried about the royal couple as the Princess of Wales undergoes cancer treatment, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Dressing the royals gives me so much pride, I really do care about how they look," she said. "The first time I realized Prince George was wearing my designs, I was in Waitrose and saw the picture of him on the cover of Hello! magazine. That was a huge moment because they had been coming to us, but you never know if they’ll actually wear it."

Arrieta has been dressing Prince George since he was a baby and works closely with the Wales' team on outfits for special occasions including birthdays, weddings, and Christmas Day church services. "It's often a very tight deadline," she added. "We would do anything for them...the children always look amazing in the end."