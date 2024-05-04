Your tip
HOT PHOTOS! Tom Brady at SI 'Race Week' Kick off Event in Miami; Ke$ha celebrates the launch of MR CHOW clothing collection in NYC

hot photos radar pp
Source: acre media; BFA
By:

May 4 2024, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

tombrady
Source: acre media

Tom Brady attends Sports Illustrated’s star-studded “Race Weekend” with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team at The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller.

kesha at mr chow
Source: BFA

Kesha celebrating the launch of the MR CHOW Clothing Collection hosted by Michael 'M' and Vanessa Chow in the MR CHOW Tribeca private dining room on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

cent arrives at eeven miami
Source: ADINAYEV

50 Cent performed at E11EVEN Miami on May 3, 2024 and put on an epic show with all his hit songs including “In Da Club” and “Magic Stick.”

ludacris performs on night of american express presents carbone beach on may in miami beach fl photo credit alexander tamargo getty images
Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Ludacris put on an epic performance at American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida.

michael chow and grace coddington
Source: BFA

Grace Coddington joined Michael 'M' Chow in celebration of the launch of the signature MR CHOW Clothing Collection in the MR CHOW Tribeca private dining room on Thursday, May 2, 2024

dasha
Source: New York Made
  • Actress Dascha Polanco attends The Trophy House Welcome Dinner presented by DIAGEO Rare & Exceptional during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 2.
pharrell williams
Source: BFA

Tuesday night in NYC, Casamigos joined acclaimed artist, producer, fashion designer and creative director of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams, at a preview of “Joy Ride,” the inaugural vintage car auction from his auction house, Joopiter.

nickyhilton
Source: Liya Yeskarayeva (@yeakara.nyc)

Nicky Hilton is loving JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars that keep it simple with no junk and are the perfect on-the-go snack for her and her three kids!

barabra cocoran astral
Source: Sam Deitch

Barbara Corcoran rolls up with an Astral Tequila truck full of limes to get New York City ready for MargaritaCon where every Astral Margarita goes towards a good cause.

aaronpaul
Source: CLICMO

Chef Carlos Gaytán and Aaron Paul celebrate the opening of Paseo with a toast of Dos Hombres mezcal.

