HOT PHOTOS! Tom Brady at SI 'Race Week' Kick off Event in Miami; Ke$ha celebrates the launch of MR CHOW clothing collection in NYC Source: acre media; BFA By: Radar Staff May 4 2024, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Source: acre media

Tom Brady attends Sports Illustrated’s star-studded “Race Weekend” with Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team at The Surf Club Restaurant by Chef Thomas Keller.

Source: BFA

Kesha celebrating the launch of the MR CHOW Clothing Collection hosted by Michael 'M' and Vanessa Chow in the MR CHOW Tribeca private dining room on Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Source: ADINAYEV

50 Cent performed at E11EVEN Miami on May 3, 2024 and put on an epic show with all his hit songs including “In Da Club” and “Magic Stick.”

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images

Ludacris put on an epic performance at American Express Presents CARBONE BEACH on Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Miami Beach, Florida.

Source: BFA

Grace Coddington joined Michael 'M' Chow in celebration of the launch of the signature MR CHOW Clothing Collection in the MR CHOW Tribeca private dining room on Thursday, May 2, 2024

Source: New York Made

Actress Dascha Polanco attends The Trophy House Welcome Dinner presented by DIAGEO Rare & Exceptional during the F1 Miami Grand Prix on May 2.

Source: BFA

Tuesday night in NYC, Casamigos joined acclaimed artist, producer, fashion designer and creative director of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams, at a preview of “Joy Ride,” the inaugural vintage car auction from his auction house, Joopiter.

Source: Liya Yeskarayeva (@yeakara.nyc)

Nicky Hilton is loving JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars that keep it simple with no junk and are the perfect on-the-go snack for her and her three kids!

Source: Sam Deitch

Barbara Corcoran rolls up with an Astral Tequila truck full of limes to get New York City ready for MargaritaCon where every Astral Margarita goes towards a good cause.

Source: CLICMO

Chef Carlos Gaytán and Aaron Paul celebrate the opening of Paseo with a toast of Dos Hombres mezcal.