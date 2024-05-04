Crisis at 'GMA': Disney Leadership 'Extremely Frustrated' With ABC News Boss Kim Godwin

Since her arrival, according people familiar with the matter, OConnell has been astounded by Godwin's lack of leadership — laying off veteran staffers, failing to fill the network's vacant head of talent position for over a year, losing Washington bureau chief Jonathan Greenberger to Politico, reneging on a formal offer to hire CNN PR veteran Lauren Pratapas as head of communications, and attempting to promote a member of her inner circle to executive vice president without the required CEO sign-off.

Godwin has also faced backlash for scandals under her tenure including former GMA3 co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s secret love affair and Whoopi Goldberg’s short suspension from The View, and OConnell is now said to be conducting a formal leadership review that could shake up the executive suite.

“She has to take swift moves,” a person familiar with the inner workings of ABC News told CNN of OConnell. “People there are restless. They are extremely frustrated.”