9 Celebrity Couples Who Split and Got Back Together: From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Prince William and Kate
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
In April 2021, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez found their way back to each other nearly 20 years after their initial split in 2004 due to extreme media attention. They tied the knot in a super small ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022, with their children as witnesses.
"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez said in her On The JLo newsletter. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."
Affleck and Lopez went on to have their Georgia wedding ceremony, during which they welcomed their family and friends.
Carey Hart and Pink
Before becoming proud parents to two children, Carey Hart and Pink went through ups and downs that tested their relationship.
The pair first met at the Summer X Games in August 2001 and started dating afterward. However, they called it quits after nearly two years of dating.
Their separation inspired Pink to write her song Love Song from her album Try This, which was about fears of falling in love.
Hart and Pink reunited in 2004 and got engaged in June 2005 after the Just Give Me a Reason proposed to him during a motocross race. They officially tied the knot in a wedding at the Four Seasons resort in Costa Rica on January 7, 2006.
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell
For four days in 2007, Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell called it quits after three months of dating. Bell soon revealed the reason behind the breakup in her interview with POPSUGAR.
"He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people,'" she recalled.
They reconciled afterward and secretly got engaged after working on When in Rome in 2009, and they only confirmed it during the Grammys' red carpet event in 2010.
Shepard and Bell welcomed their first baby before getting married in Beverly Hills in October 2013. Their second daughter then arrived on December 19, 2014.
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's friendship, which started when they met at Today show backstage in 2009, led them to develop romantic feelings as soon as they reconnected at a church in 2014. Due to the Ghost singer's worry about being in an exclusive relationship, they went through a dramatic split in 2016 before reconciling in June 2018.
Their relationship progressed immediately from there, as they tied the knot in a civil ceremony in September 2018, a year before their wedding at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, S.C.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel
Before reaching 10 years of marriage, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel faced a brief break in 2011, making their relationship stronger.
They got engaged in December 2011 and wed at a private wedding in Italy in October 2012.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a not-so-typical love story that started with a burger at the Golden Globes afterparty in 2016.
"I met my boyfriend over In-N-Out. We were at the Golden Globes and we weren't together," Perry said in an episode of American Idol. "So I had my security guard grab 10 In-N-Outs and all of a sudden I see my boyfriend's hand — he wasn't even sitting at our table — he just swoops in and he grabs it and I was like, 'Hey that's my burger!'"
After the incident, Perry and Bloom's relationship blossomed, but not until they broke up in February 2017. While they stayed friends after the split, it did not take them a long time to spark reconciliation rumors when the Dark Horse singer said she was no longer single.
By February 2019, Bloom popped the question to Perry and moved into her house the next month. They initially scheduled their wedding in Japan in the early summer of 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented them from holding the ceremony.
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann welcomed four kids together throughout their 12-year marriage, but their relationship hit rock bottom when financial issues started surrounding them.
The problems led them to file for divorce in May 2023 but call it off in July.
Kroy, however, submitted the filing again, citing irreconcilable differences. In response to it, Kim submitted a motion to dismiss the request for a dissolution of marriage.
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino set his eyes on Lauren Sorrentino long before he embraced the stardom when he joined Jersey Shore. Before The Situation's scheduled filming on the reality series, they called it quits and let the spotlight shine on him.
One year after the show ended, the pair rekindled their romance and wed in November 2018.
Prince William and Kate Middleton
Not even Prince William and Kate Middleton had a fairytale-like love story.
They met as students at St. Andrews University and started dating for a decade before their engagement in 2010. But between those years, they took some time off and amicably split in April 2007.
At that time, reports said the now-Princess of Wales struggled because of media attention on her and their relationship. Meanwhile, Prince William said they only needed "a bit of space."
"We did split up for a bit, but that was just, we were both very young, it was at university, and we were both sort of defining ourselves as such and being different characters and stuff," the heir to the British throne told ITV News' Tom Bradby. "It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."
On April 29, 2011, Prince William and Kate held their nuptials at Westminster Abbey in London.