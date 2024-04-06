9 Celebrity Couples Who Split and Got Back Together: From Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez to Prince William and Kate

In April 2021, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez found their way back to each other nearly 20 years after their initial split in 2004 due to extreme media attention. They tied the knot in a super small ceremony in Las Vegas in July 2022, with their children as witnesses.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez said in her On The JLo newsletter. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

Affleck and Lopez went on to have their Georgia wedding ceremony, during which they welcomed their family and friends.