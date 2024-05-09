'Petty': Michelle Obama Accused of Overshadowing Hillary Clinton's New Broadway Musical
In a clash of former first ladies, Michelle Obama has reportedly emerged as the reigning queen of New York City — overshadowing Hillary Clinton just days after the onetime secretary of state's Broadway debut as a producer of the musical Suffs, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a sensational report, sources claim conniving Michelle timed her support of Alicia Keys' musical to steal Hillary's thunder!
"Michelle knew exactly what she was doing when she decided to throw her support behind Alicia Keys' competing Broadway show, Hell's Kitchen, just across the street from Hillary's production," an insider snitched to the National Enquirer.
"It was a calculated move," the source added. "Let's call it what it is — petty!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Michelle and Hillary's reps for comment.
On April 22, Michelle praised Keys and her new musical in an Instagram post for all of her 57.2 million followers to see. Michelle shared several snaps from the show, including a star-studded group photo with Keys and her mother, Terria Joseph, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King and Swizz Beatz.
"@AliciaKeys, you’ve done it again! I absolutely loved every second of @HellsKitchenBway and found myself singing and dancing the entire night," Michelle wrote in the caption.
"I know how hard you worked to bring this production to life, and I could feel your creativity and light shining all the way through. You and the cast should feel so proud!" Michelle added.
Keys responded to the gracious post, "My gorgeous sister!! We are so proud and you are so generous to bring your love and energy to this amazing cast! They felt so beloved as do I. Sisterhood is so beautiful and powerful!!"
Michelle's Instagram post was no small shout-out, either. The post garnered over 258,000 likes and nearly 2,000 comments.
Meanwhile, Hillary's Instagram was mostly silent compared to Michelle's post about Keys' Broadway show. The former secretary of state, who boasts 6.2 million Instagram followers, posted a few days after Michelle to celebrate Suffs' Tony Award nomination.
"Congratulations to @suffsmusical on the Tony nod for Best Musical, plus five other nominations!" Hillary captioned the post about the musical, which is based on suffragists and the women's suffrage movement in the U.S.
Hillary's post amassed a little over 11,000 likes and just under 300 comments.