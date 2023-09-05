Your tip
Don Jr.'s Fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle Has Awkard Meltdown After Newsmax's Greg Kelly Calls Trump Her 'Potential Father-in-Law'

kimberly guilfoyle awkward newsmax
Kimberly Guilfoyle took offense to Donald Trump being called her 'potential father-in-law.'

By:

Sep. 5 2023, Published 4:45 p.m. ET

Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had an awkward exchange during a recent Newsmax interview with host Greg Kelly, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The cringeworthy moment came as Guilfoyle took offense to Kelly branding Donald Trump her "potential father-in-law."

kimberly guilfoyle
Kimberly Guilfoyle was quick to correct Newsmax's Greg Kelly on her engagement to Donald Trump Jr.

Guilfoyle was combative and called out Kelly after he attempted to spin Trump's legal woes into a positive for his 2024 campaign, Mediaite reported.

"So obviously this atrocity unfolds, your potential father-in-law under arrest. But you know what? It’s turning up roses," Kelly told Guilfoyle shortly after he introduced her on his show. Kelly was soon taken back by Guilfoyle correcting his statement.

While Guilfoyle's appearance on Newsmax was the perfect opportunity to raise brownie points with her fiancé's family, the interview quickly turned into a PR disaster.

kimberly guilfoyle awkward newsmax
Guilfoyle said she and Trump Jr. have been engaged for two years.

"Potential? Future father-in-law. Jesus," an annoyed Guilfoyle fired back at Kelly. Clearly surprised by the tense reply, Kelly attempted to gain clarification on Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s wedding plans. "Is it sealed? Do we have a date?"

Refusing to elaborate despite her outrage, Guilfoyle quipped back, "Uh, not that I’m sharing on the air."

kimberly guilfoyle newsmax
Greg Kelly attempted to draw out more details on the wedding and asked what Don Jr. was 'waiting for.'

Donald Trump Jr.

Kelly continued his attempt to salvage the interview that had barely begun and told Guilfoyle, "Fair enough. Hey, I’m glad. I didn’t realize. There’s a ring. Fantastic, that’s great news."

The effort failed once again as it appeared Guilfoyle couldn't let the host's "potential father-in-law" comment go.

"We’ve been engaged babe for two years, but we’ll take this breaking news alert," Guilfoyle mocked Kelly. "That’s hysterical."

kimberly guilfoyle awkward newsmax
Guilfoyle has been married twice before, including to Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom.

While Guilfoyle and Trump Jr.'s engagement made headlines back in 2020, the couple hasn't exactly made an effort to exchange vows since then.

"Well, I mean, alright. Look, we need— What’s he waiting for?" Kelly responded, clearly irked by his guest's aggressive nature.

"We need more Trump," Guilfoyle oddly responded.

She's no stranger to wedding planning as Trump Jr. would be her third husband if they did make it down the aisle.

Guilfoyle's ex-husband, Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, said his ex-wife was a "different person" when they were together and he felt that she had "fallen prey" to right-wing rhetoric pushed by Fox News.

Newsom's remarks felt like less like a scorned ex and more like an observer after Guilfoyle went on a tirade against President Joe Biden later in her interview with Kelly when she branded the Democrat "the placeholder-in-chief."

Guilfoyle added that Biden was "just sitting there like a dirty, empty placemat until they figure out it’s time to pull the ripcord on him and cackling Kamala and they’ll put in whoever it is they think is gonna be best suited to go up against Trump."

