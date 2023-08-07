Don Jr. and Bride-to-Be Kimberly Guilfoyle Moving Blended Family into Florida Home Ahead of Hopeful 'White House Wedding': Report
Donald Trump Jr. and fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle are ready to take a big step in their relationship by moving all their kids together at their $9.7 million Florida home, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Don's five kids and Kimberly's son have all relocated to Jupiter," one insider claimed, according to a surprising new report.
They will have plenty of space if so. The 11,300-square-foot estate is located in a well-manicured neighborhood, about a 20-minute drive from Mar-a-Lago.
"Only a handful of houses in the 188-home community have this much backyard space," realtor Rob Thomson of Waterfront Properties and Club Communities previously told PEOPLE. "Don Jr. is a family guy and his children live close. The space for the kids is ample."
The former first son shares all of his children with ex-wife Vanessa Trump (née Haydon). The duo — who divorced in 2018 — are parents to daughters Chloe and Kai, as well as sons Donald III, Tristan, and Spencer.
As for Kimberly, she shares son Ronan with ex Eric Villency. The former vice chair of pro-Trump political group America First Action was also previously married to now-California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Donald Trump's eldest son and the Fox News host-turned-political aide have been dating since 2018, with news of their engagement breaking in January 2022.
"They are like a modern-day Von Trapp family who go everywhere together — and yes, they have even been known to burst into a song or two," sources shared, offering another tidbit about their blended brood that may remind some of a scene from the 2008 movie Step Brothers.
People in the couple's inner circle said the lovebirds have been trying to schedule a date to exchange their vows, but have yet to pick a time, according to the August National Enquirer report.
However, Kimberly and Don Jr. do have their eyes set on one potential venue if his father's plans for the future pan out, insiders said.
"He wants to get married before the end of the year while she's happy to wait until her future father-in-law wins the election and then they can have a White House wedding," shared a pal amid Donald's pursuit to be reelected. "What's sure is that all six children will be involved in the special day."