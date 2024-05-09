Donald Trump Slams 'Democratic Plant' Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Says He's NOT an 'Anti-Vaxxer' in Video Rant
Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was the subject of a scathing rant by Donald Trump on Thursday after challenging his competitor to hash out their differences in a public debate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Independent Party candidate announced this week that he had secured his spot on the 2024 presidential ticket in two more states, Delaware and Ohio, as he continued fighting for nationwide ballot access.
Gaining political ground, the son of former U.S. Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy challenged Trump in an open letter on X Tuesday to face off at the upcoming Libertarian National Convention in Washington D.C. on May 24 and 25.
"It’s perfect neutral territory for you and me to have a debate where you can defend your record for your wavering supporters," RFK wrote, addressing the former president.
"You yourself have said you’re not afraid to debate me as long as my poll numbers are decent," he continued. "Well, they are."
"So let’s meet at the Libertarian convention and show the American public that at least two of the major candidates aren’t afraid to debate each other," the candidate urged Trump, adding that he "asked the convention organizers and they are game for us to use our time there to bring the American people the debate they deserve!"
Trump made no indication about whether he planned to take RFK Jr. up on his debate offer, but posted a video tirade to his alternative online platform, Truth Social, calling his opponent "more liberal than anyone running on the Democratic side."
"RFK Jr. is a Democrat plant,” the ex-president and presumed 2024 Republican nominee began, "a radical left liberal who's been put in place in order to help crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of the United States, get reelected."
The ex-president went on to declare that "a vote for Junior would essentially be a wasted protest vote that could swing either way, but would only swing against the Democrats if the Republicans knew the true story about him."
"Junior is totally anti-gun, an extreme environmentalist who makes the green new 'scammers' look very Conservative by comparison," Trump said, before making a series of other assertions about his opponent, calling him a "big-time taxer," an "open border advocate," "anti-military," and "anti-Vet."
He also claimed that RFK Jr.— who once falsely referred to the COVID-19 vaccine as the "deadliest vaccine ever made” — was "not really an anti-vaxxer," framing this as a negative attribute.
RFK Jr. said in an X post that the pandemic was one of the issues he hoped to cover in a debate.
"I think Americans deserve a President who will never close our businesses or our churches or suspend our Constitution," he wrote, addressing Trump. "Obviously you disagree. Let’s hash it out in a civil debate!"