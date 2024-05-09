RFK Jr. and MSNBC Host Ari Melber Clash in Explosive Interview: 'You're Trying to Get Me to Hate on President Trump'
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and MSNBC anchor Ari Melber traded barbs during a tense interview on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As they spoke about the current political scene, Melber brought up Ralph Nader's 2000 presidential campaign, and how critics have accused Kennedy of creating a "false equivalency" between President Joe Biden and embattled GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.
"People are concerned not that this is Nader 2.0, but that you are using the platform and the following you have to suggest that they are both catastrophic, and they are similar and that you, they say, are ignoring not only the policy difference, but the actual possible democracy and autocratic threat of Donald Trump if he wins again," Melber said on The Beat.
RFK Jr. noted he never said that, clarifying, "I think both of them did bad things for our country."
"Neither of them can end the vitriol that you are trying to prop up right now," RFK Jr. continued, aiming at Melber, who demanded that the politician "substantiate" his claims.
RFK Jr. and Melber went back and forth before the former noted that it's a polarizing time in history with cancel culture and social media stoking the flames.
"You're not addressing the question I raised," Melber chimed in, to which RFK Jr. later fired back, "You're trying to get me to hate on President Trump!"
Melber further explained why he was asking, stating, "Donald Trump is out here now saying he has, according to his lawyers, a license to kill, license to coup; he will pardon all those people. And so you seem to be saying discussing that is vitriolic?"
During the interview, RFK Jr. was also asked whether or not he would pardon the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters and if he condemned the people who were involved.
"Look, Jan. 6th was a terrible time in our history. A terrible day. People committed terrible crimes. They committed violence against police officers, they broke into the Capitol, they stormed the capitol, they committed other crimes and a lot of people are in jail and they should be, so I condemn that," the politician said. "But I'm not going to campaign based upon drumming up or amplifying people's hatred toward each other."
As for pardoning individuals, "I don't know who I'm going to use it on," Kennedy said if he were elected. "I'm an attorney. I'm going to look at every case that's brought forth before me and make a decision on it."