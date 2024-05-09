RFK Jr. and MSNBC Host Ari Melber Clash in Explosive Interview: 'You're Trying to Get Me to Hate on President Trump'

"People are concerned not that this is Nader 2.0, but that you are using the platform and the following you have to suggest that they are both catastrophic, and they are similar and that you, they say, are ignoring not only the policy difference, but the actual possible democracy and autocratic threat of Donald Trump if he wins again," Melber said on The Beat.

RFK Jr. noted he never said that, clarifying, "I think both of them did bad things for our country."

"Neither of them can end the vitriol that you are trying to prop up right now," RFK Jr. continued, aiming at Melber, who demanded that the politician "substantiate" his claims.