Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Robert F. Kennedy Jr

RFK Jr. and MSNBC Host Ari Melber Clash in Explosive Interview: 'You're Trying to Get Me to Hate on President Trump'

rfk jr and msnbc host ari melber clash in explosive interview pp
Source: MSNBC

"Neither of them can end the vitriol that you are trying to prop up right now," RFK Jr. told Ari Melber while speaking about Trump and Biden.

By:

May 9 2024, Published 7:25 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and MSNBC anchor Ari Melber traded barbs during a tense interview on Wednesday, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As they spoke about the current political scene, Melber brought up Ralph Nader's 2000 presidential campaign, and how critics have accused Kennedy of creating a "false equivalency" between President Joe Biden and embattled GOP frontrunner Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

"People are concerned not that this is Nader 2.0, but that you are using the platform and the following you have to suggest that they are both catastrophic, and they are similar and that you, they say, are ignoring not only the policy difference, but the actual possible democracy and autocratic threat of Donald Trump if he wins again," Melber said on The Beat.

RFK Jr. noted he never said that, clarifying, "I think both of them did bad things for our country."

"Neither of them can end the vitriol that you are trying to prop up right now," RFK Jr. continued, aiming at Melber, who demanded that the politician "substantiate" his claims.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr and msnbc host ari melber clash in explosive interview msnbc
Source: MSNBC

RFK Jr. noted he never said that, clarifying, "I think both of them did bad things for our country."

Article continues below advertisement

RFK Jr. and Melber went back and forth before the former noted that it's a polarizing time in history with cancel culture and social media stoking the flames.

"You're not addressing the question I raised," Melber chimed in, to which RFK Jr. later fired back, "You're trying to get me to hate on President Trump!"

Melber further explained why he was asking, stating, "Donald Trump is out here now saying he has, according to his lawyers, a license to kill, license to coup; he will pardon all those people. And so you seem to be saying discussing that is vitriolic?"

MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr and msnbc host ari melber clash in explosive interview msnbc
Source: MSNBC

"You're not addressing the question I raised," Melber chimed in, to which RFK Jr. later fired back, "You're trying to get me to hate on President Trump!"

Article continues below advertisement

During the interview, RFK Jr. was also asked whether or not he would pardon the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters and if he condemned the people who were involved.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
rfk jr and msnbc ari melber clash interview trump biden
Source: MEGA

During the interview, RFK Jr. was also asked whether or not he would pardon Jan. 6 Capitol rioters and if he condemned the people who were involved.

Article continues below advertisement

"Look, Jan. 6th was a terrible time in our history. A terrible day. People committed terrible crimes. They committed violence against police officers, they broke into the Capitol, they stormed the capitol, they committed other crimes and a lot of people are in jail and they should be, so I condemn that," the politician said. "But I'm not going to campaign based upon drumming up or amplifying people's hatred toward each other."

As for pardoning individuals, "I don't know who I'm going to use it on," Kennedy said if he were elected. "I'm an attorney. I'm going to look at every case that's brought forth before me and make a decision on it."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.