Dorit Kemsley 'Not Talking Divorce' With PK, Focused on 'Protecting' Their Kids Post-Separation

Dorit and PK Kemsley don't have divorce on the brain despite their separation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, and the British businessman, 56, are "definitely not talking about divorce," a well-connected source told RadarOnline.com exclusively, adding they are "taking time and space" to work on their marriage.

Dorit and PK married in 2015 and share two children together.

The insider urged that they are "committed to keeping things peaceful and harmonious," especially when it comes to co-parenting their two kids: son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8. Dorit and PK believe that having space will help them stay "in that healthy place" where they can "prioritize the kids."

RadarOnline.com is told that the fasion designer and her husband of nine years are "hoping this time apart will be the best thing in the end."

Calling Dorit and PK's separation "sad," the source added they are "focused on protecting the children."