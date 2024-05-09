Dorit Kemsley 'Not Talking Divorce' With PK, Focused on 'Protecting' Their Kids Post-Separation
Dorit and PK Kemsley don't have divorce on the brain despite their separation. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 47, and the British businessman, 56, are "definitely not talking about divorce," a well-connected source told RadarOnline.com exclusively, adding they are "taking time and space" to work on their marriage.
The insider urged that they are "committed to keeping things peaceful and harmonious," especially when it comes to co-parenting their two kids: son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8. Dorit and PK believe that having space will help them stay "in that healthy place" where they can "prioritize the kids."
RadarOnline.com is told that the fasion designer and her husband of nine years are "hoping this time apart will be the best thing in the end."
Calling Dorit and PK's separation "sad," the source added they are "focused on protecting the children."
Dorit dropped the bombshell announcement about their split on Thursday.
"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," she wrote.
"To safe guard [sic] our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."
She ended the message stating, "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."
Dorit and PK married in 2015 and have faced a whirlwind of split speculation in recent months. Their marriage struggles were featured on the past season of RHOBH.
Dorit admitted their relationship was affected after she was robbed at gunpoint inside their home while their children slept. PK was overseas when the crime happened in 2022.
It was recently alleged that PK had "moved out" of their marital mansion and into a Beverly Hills hotel. But RadarOnline.com learned there was no truth behind the rumor, with an insider revealing they were still living under the same roof last week.
Dorit and PK celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary in March by dedicating posts to each other on social media.
The RHOBH star shared several photos with PK, writing, "happy anniversary babyi love you." For his part, PK posted old shots of them during their relationship and captioned them with the heartfelt words, "I’m here , i see you ,I love you happy 9th anniversary and thank you."
We're told don't write Dorit and PK off just yet as sources believe there's still hope for reconciliation.