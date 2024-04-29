'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley 'Good and Happy' With Husband PK as Sources Scoff at Marriage Issue Claims

Dorit Kemsley's marriage to PK is in a positive place, with a source connected to the couple telling RadarOnline.com they are "good and happy" despite a "false" report he moved out of their marital home and into a Beverly Hills hotel.

As this outlet exclusively reported, Dorit and PK still live under the same roof with their two kids, with an insider sharing there is "no truth" to the accusations he's left their family mansion and she faces demotion from housewife to a friend if she doesn't speak up about their alleged marriage woes.