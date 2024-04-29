'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley 'Good and Happy' With Husband PK as Sources Scoff at Marriage Issue Claims
Dorit Kemsley's marriage to PK is in a positive place, with a source connected to the couple telling RadarOnline.com they are "good and happy" despite a "false" report he moved out of their marital home and into a Beverly Hills hotel.
As this outlet exclusively reported, Dorit and PK still live under the same roof with their two kids, with an insider sharing there is "no truth" to the accusations he's left their family mansion and she faces demotion from housewife to a friend if she doesn't speak up about their alleged marriage woes.
"He absolutely has not moved out, he's home," the insider close to the pair told RadarOnline.com on Monday. "He travels to London for business," the source said, adding that Dorit and PK "are good and happy."
The reality TV couple married in 2015 before expanding their family with 10-year-old son Jagger and 8-year-old daughter Phoenix.
Dorit addressed their relationship struggles last season, revealing her marriage was affected after she was robbed at gunpoint inside her home while their children slept. The English businessman was overseas when the crime happened in 2022. PK has built a lucrative real estate company in London and even landed his own reality show, Selling Super Houses.
We're told they have worked hard to overcome their issues.
While he still spends time away from the family for business, our insider shared the recent report that Dorit might not be holding a diamond because she refuses to "come clean" about their marriage struggles is "totally false."
RadarOnline.com confirmed with several sources that Dorit's job on RHOBH is not in jeopardy, with one insider telling us she "will not be downgraded" and fans "will see her this season."
Another insider close to production scoffed at the demotion rumors, claiming producers don't give cast members ultimatums like that. This comes after Daily Mail published a report claiming that Dorit will be downgraded to "friend" and featured on three episodes if she doesn't speak up about the alleged issues in her relationship.
"She wants to be a full time cast member on the show, but she does not want to explain that she is on a break with PK and he has temporarily moved out of the house," an insider told the outlet. "She really does not want to be seen as a single mother in Beverly Hills, because once you are labeled that you don't get invited to as many parties, you lose friends, you are an insider."
Dorit joined RHOBH in 2016 and has held a diamond ever since.
While Dorit will continue her reign on the show next season, two of her castmates won't be returning. Crystal Minkoff and newbie Annemarie Wiley recently announced their exit from RHOBH.
Wiley revealed she was not asked back last month after her debut season. Crystal told fans she was leaving the reality show earlier this month, calling the experience "bittersweet."