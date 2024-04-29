Dorit Kemsley Not Facing 'RHOBH' Downgrade, PK Hasn't Moved Out of Marital Home: Sources
Dorit Kemsley is not facing a demotion on the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sources close to production and pals of the star told RadarOnline.com amid reports that if she doesn't "come clean" about her alleged marital issues with her husband PK, she'll be downgraded to "friend" and only featured on three episodes.
"That's not true," one insider with knowledge of the situation shared on Monday. That was backed up by two more sources connected to the reality star, with one telling RadarOnline.com that Dorit "will not be downgraded" and fans "will see her this season."
Another insider close to production scoffed at the demotion rumors, claiming producers don't give cast members ultimatums like that.
Two insiders said they "hadn't heard" anything about PK allegedly moving out of their marital home, with someone close to the couple sharing with RadarOnline.com that it's "totally false."
"He absolutely has not moved out," the source close to the pair told us.
Dorit openly spoke out about their marriage struggles during Season 13.
The English businessman spends a lot of time in the UK for work and his new reality show, Selling Super Houses, which takes place in London. PK has built his own lucrative real estate business overseas and his wife also appeared with him on the program.
Claims that Dorit would be demoted if she doesn't reveal the alleged seriousness of their relationship problems were laid bare on Monday; however, three sources with direct knowledge confirmed to RadarOnline.com that the rumors aren't true.
"She wants to be a full time cast member on the show, but she does not want to explain that she is on a break with PK and he has temporarily moved out of the house," an insider told Daily Mail. "She really does not want to be seen as a single mother in Beverly Hills, because once you are labeled that you don't get invited to as many parties, you lose friends, you are an insider."
The outlet also reported that Dorit and PK no longer live under one roof and he moved into a Beverly Hills hotel. Their source claimed she wasn't ready to reveal their marriage woes because of the status he brings to their lives.
"He has a lot of celebrity friends and pull, so she doesn't want to lose him at the end of the day," the source told Daily Mail. "And it's not just about power. She also does not want the world to know she failed at her marriage."
While RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Dorit will be featured on Season 14 per usual, fans won't get to see Crystal Minkoff or newbie Annemarie Wiley.
Wiley made her RHOBH debut last season, revealing she was not asked to return last month. Crystal told fans she was exiting the reality show earlier this month, calling the experience "bittersweet."