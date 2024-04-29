Dorit Kemsley Not Facing 'RHOBH' Downgrade, PK Hasn't Moved Out of Marital Home: Sources

Dorit Kemsley is not facing a demotion on the next season of 'RHOBH.'

Dorit Kemsley is not facing a demotion on the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills , sources close to production and pals of the star told RadarOnline.com amid reports that if she doesn't "come clean" about her alleged marital issues with her husband PK , she'll be downgraded to "friend" and only featured on three episodes.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that Dorit "will not be downgraded" and fans "will see her this season."

"That's not true," one insider with knowledge of the situation shared on Monday. That was backed up by two more sources connected to the reality star, with one telling RadarOnline.com that Dorit "will not be downgraded" and fans "will see her this season."

Another insider close to production scoffed at the demotion rumors, claiming producers don't give cast members ultimatums like that.