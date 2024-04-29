Chris Watts' Murder Home Slashes $25k Off Selling Price as Owners Struggle to Find Buyer
The Colorado home where convicted murderer Chris Watts killed his pregnant wife has dropped its rate after hitting the market again earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The original listing was seeking $775,000 for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom house in Frederick, having since cut $25k from the rate, making the total asking price $750k on April 24.
A new roof is among its perks as well as exterior paint. The facade of the 4,200-square-foot home has been updated since the 2018 crime.
The listing notes it was built in 2013, boasting over 6000 square feet in a scenic location and a gourmet kitchen featuring "granite counters, center island, gas cooktop, double ovens and stainless steel appliances."
Its main floor bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and there is a "convenient upstairs laundry room with closet and folding table." The home is also prewired for surround sound.
RadarOnline.com has learned the new owners held onto the place for just under a year and a half before deciding to sell it.
Neighbors previously told Realtor.com that visitors would randomly drive by on weekends and stop to take pictures, plus there were reports of attempted break-ins.
Watts is currently serving multiple life sentences for killing his pregnant wife Shannan and their daughters, Bella, four, and Celeste, three, back in Aug. 2018.
During a police interview from behind bars, Watts said he strangled Shannan after telling her he wanted to separate. He then drove his wife's body to his job site, where he buried her in a shallow grave as his daughters waited in the car, before smothering both of his girls.
He was ultimately found guilty of five counts of first-degree murder, one count of unlawful termination of pregnancy, and three counts of tampering with a dead body.
Following the killings, many mourners gathered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinehurst, North Carolina, to pay their respects to Shanann, her daughters, and her unborn son, Niko.
Real estate appraiser Randall Bell said selling houses with a disturbing backstory can be "tough," according to a recent report.
"It's a gruesome crime, and it's not where a lot of people want to go home and relax with that kind of history," said Bell, highlighting that the notoriety can "go on for years."