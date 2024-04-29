Chris Watts' Murder Home Slashes $25k Off Selling Price as Owners Struggle to Find Buyer

A new roof is among its perks as well as exterior paint. The facade of the 4,200-square-foot home has been updated since the 2018 crime.

The listing notes it was built in 2013, boasting over 6000 square feet in a scenic location and a gourmet kitchen featuring "granite counters, center island, gas cooktop, double ovens and stainless steel appliances."

Its main floor bedroom features a huge walk-in closet and there is a "convenient upstairs laundry room with closet and folding table." The home is also prewired for surround sound.