Ditching Hollywood? Eva Longoria Drops Price of Beverly Hills Mansion as She Prepares to Spend More Time in Spain
Eva Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, have slashed the cost of their Beverly Hills mansion nearly $3 million amid a sensational report claiming they are ready to say goodbye to Los Angeles once and for all.
The power couple's eight-bedroom, 11-bathroom abode previously hit the market for $22.8 million last year but has since dropped to $18.9 million, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Desperate Housewives actress and businessman shelled out $13.5 million for the 10,652-square-foot, 1.4-acre abode in 2017. According to reports, they renovated the place by planting trees and freshening the front door with a bright red color, inside and out.
Longoria's property offers the ultimate privacy as it is positioned way off the street down a long driveway and nearby "sycamore trees and beautiful canyon views," according to the Zillow listing.
Among its features are soaring vaulted ceilings, wide-oak wood plank floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen with an island, a media room, as well as a temperature controlled wine room plus plenty of space for indoor-outdoor entertaining next to the inviting pool.
Upstairs is a gigantic primary bedroom with a private office area, opulent marble bath in addition to a sauna and a massive walk-in closet.
According to a new report, insiders said that Longoria and Bastón are preparing for a full-time move to Marbella, Spain, because they are both over the hustle and bustle lifestyle that comes with living in LA.
"Eva and José are leaving Los Angeles for good and have put their home up for sale again," a source told Daily Mail. "They took it off the market in June but recently relisted it for $4 million less in February because they are just ready to get out."
According to sources, "They want to raise their son in a place where he will be surrounded by nature and beauty and not be sucked into the whole Hollywood cycle."
Other insiders, however, denied claims of a full-time move.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comment.
As we previously reported, this outlet learned last year that Longoria was "deeply concerned" about her first ex-husband, former soap star Tyler Christopher, prior to his death in Oct. 2023.
Following his arrest for public intoxication last May, a tipster told us, "She would give Tyler any help he needs, including paying for a trip to rehab."
Longoria and Christopher were married from 2002 to 2004. She later married basketball player Tony Parker and they were together from 2007 to 2011.
The actress has been married to current husband Bastón since 2016.