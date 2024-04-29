Ditching Hollywood? Eva Longoria Drops Price of Beverly Hills Mansion as She Prepares to Spend More Time in Spain

The Desperate Housewives actress and businessman shelled out $13.5 million for the 10,652-square-foot, 1.4-acre abode in 2017. According to reports, they renovated the place by planting trees and freshening the front door with a bright red color, inside and out.

Longoria's property offers the ultimate privacy as it is positioned way off the street down a long driveway and nearby "sycamore trees and beautiful canyon views," according to the Zillow listing.

Among its features are soaring vaulted ceilings, wide-oak wood plank floors throughout, a gourmet kitchen with an island, a media room, as well as a temperature controlled wine room plus plenty of space for indoor-outdoor entertaining next to the inviting pool.