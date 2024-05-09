It's Over! 'RHOBH' Star Dorit Kemsley and Husband PK Separate After 9 Years of Marriage
It's over for Dorit Kemsley and PK. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her husband have officially separated after months of speculation about the status of their 9-year marriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Dorit, 47, dropped the bombshell announcement on her Instagram Stories Thursday.
"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," she began the message.
The pair appear to be determined to protect their kids and friendship.
"To safe guard [sic] our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children."
Dorit ended the announcement by saying, "We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."
Dorit and PK married in 2015 before expanding their family with 10-year-old son Jagger and 8-year-old daughter Phoenix. At the time of this post, neither has filed for divorce.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Dorit and PK's reps for comment.
Sources recently squashed rumors that PK had moved out of their marital mansion in Encino, CA, telling RadarOnline.com that the pair still lived under the same roof with their children.
"He absolutely has not moved out, he's home," an insider close to the pair shared in April, claiming the speculation likely stemmed from the fact "he travels to London for business."
Dorit addressed their relationship struggles last season on RHOBH, revealing her marriage was affected after she was robbed at gunpoint inside their home while their children slept. The English businessman was overseas when the crime happened in 2022. PK has built a lucrative real estate company in London and even landed his own reality show, Selling Super Houses.
Pals shared that they believed Dorit and PK could overcome their issues. Our insider also slammed the recent report that Dorit might not be holding a diamond because she refuses to "come clean" about their marriage struggles, calling the rumor "totally false."
RadarOnline.com confirmed with several sources that Dorit's job on RHOBH is not in jeopardy, with one insider telling us she "will not be downgraded" and fans "will see her this season."