Trump Reveals 18-Year-Old Son Barron's Plans After High School Graduation
Former president Donald Trump has dropped hints about his son Barron Trump's college plans as the youngest member of the Trump family, who celebrated his 18th birthday in March, prepares to graduate from high school, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an event at Mar-a-Lago last week, Newsweek reports, Trump told attendees that Barron is "very popular" and has continued looking at schools for next fall. "Right now, he's doing a great job," Trump said. "He has great marks. He's going to be going to college soon. And we're looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago."
In a September 2023 interview with Megyn Kelly, Trump revealed that Barron, whom he called a "great student" and athlete, was "thinking about" attending The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, his alma mater. Trump's other children Ivanka Trump, Tiffany Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. also attended the University of Pennsylvania.
In another report last month, The Daily Beast claimed that New York University was Barron's top choice. "He's a senior now in high school, and he'll be going to college. And you know, a lot of, a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what's going on in the last month," Trump previously stated, presumably referencing the recent campus protests.
- Rigged? Lara Trump Claims Presidential Debates Are Already 'Fixed' Against Father-in-law Donald: 'the Scales Are Always Tipped'
- Donald Trump Agreed to Presidential Debate to 'Forestall' Potential Jail Sentence in Criminal Hush Money Trial, Megyn Kelly's Guest Speculates
- 'Unbelievable': Rep. Jim McGovern Accuses Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson of 'Acting as a Prop for Donald Trump'
Barron is set to graduate from Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, May 17. Judge Juan Merchan overseeing the elder Trump's ongoing hush money trial allowed a break in the proceedings to let Trump attend the ceremony — although he is scheduled to speak at a GOP fundraiser in Minnesota the same day.
Unlike his older siblings, Barron has kept out of the public eye. As RadarOnline.com reported, he was recently selected as one of Florida's at-large delegates to formally nominate his father as the Republican presidential nominee at the national convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in July. He declined the offer due to "prior commitments."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"He's really been a great student. And he does like politics," Trump said of Barron during a recent appearance on Kayal and Company on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.
"It's sort of funny," Trump continued. "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'"