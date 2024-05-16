Trump Reveals 18-Year-Old Son Barron's Plans After High School Graduation

Former president Donald Trump has dropped hints about his son Barron Trump's college plans as the youngest member of the Trump family, who celebrated his 18th birthday in March, prepares to graduate from high school, RadarOnline.com has learned.

During an event at Mar-a-Lago last week, Newsweek reports, Trump told attendees that Barron is "very popular" and has continued looking at schools for next fall. "Right now, he's doing a great job," Trump said. "He has great marks. He's going to be going to college soon. And we're looking at some colleges that are different [than] they were two months ago."