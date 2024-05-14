'SCAM': Donald Trump Accuses 'Corrupt' Judge Juan Merchan of 'Making Big Money' Off Criminal Hush Money Trial

According to Trump, nearly every “legal analyst and scholar” agreed that “there is no case” against him. Trump also called the criminal proceedings a “witch hunt” and accused those involved of “election interference.”

“Virtually every Legal Analyst and Scholar said yesterday, at the end of the day, THAT THERE IS NO CASE, AND THAT THIS WITCH HUNT SHOULD HAVE NEVER BEEN BROUGHT, AND SHOULD BE THROWN OUT NOW!” the 45th president fumed on Truth Social shortly after 7 AM on Tuesday.