'This Was All About the Campaign': Michael Cohen Claims Donald Trump Didn't Care if Melania Found Out About Alleged Affair With Stormy Daniels

Michael Cohen testified that Donald Trump did not care if his wife, Melania Trump, found out about an alleged affair between him and adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.

In a bombshell development to come shortly after Trump’s criminal hush money trial started back up in Manhattan on Monday, Cohen took to the witness stand to testify in the ongoing proceedings against the embattled ex-president.