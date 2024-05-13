Jennifer Lawrence Roasts Mike Pence Over Controversial Conversion Therapy Views
Jennifer Lawrence slammed former Vice President Mike Pence during her speech at the GLAAD Media Awards, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lawrence didn't hold back when she called out the Republican lawmaker and his controversial views towards the LGBTQ community.
Lawrence attended the 34th annual GLAAD Awards to introduce and honor her friend Orville Peck, who was this year's Vito Russo Award winner. Before she turned the crowd's attention to the country music singer, she took a dig at the former vice president and his position on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth.
The Hunger Games star kicked off her monologue with a joke, telling the audience that she "loved seeing so many humans who can top their field while still power bottoming."
Lawrence continued to keep the crowd laughing when she noted how nice it was to be in a room full of men without needing mace before she set her sights on Pence, who was, of course, not in attendance.
"I love the gay community," the actress said. "In fact, I was in love with a homosexual. I tried to convert him for years, but now I know conversion therapy doesn’t work. Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy isn’t real, even though I know you think it worked on you."
As the audience went wild with laughter, Lawrence doubled down on Pence — and seemingly threw shade at Nickelodeon, which has been the source of controversy as of late due to the explosive Quiet on Set: The Dark Side Of Kids TV documentary.
"He’s in New York tonight. He’s receiving a Kid’s Choice Award for weirdest d---," the actress added.
While Pence found himself in the crosshairs at this year's GLAAD awards, it's not the first time he's faced backlash over his anti-LGBTQ policies.
Back in September, while Pence was campaigning for president, he vowed at a NewsNation town hall event to "protect our kids from that radical gender ideology that’s taken hold in too many public schools" if elected.
Moments later, he was confronted by the mother of a transgender child.
Audience member Melissa McCollister was called on to ask Pence a question. She was visibly shaken as she addressed the Republican candidate.
"Good evening, vice president. I am an LGBTQ member and I have trans individuals in my family. Recent anti-LGBTQ bills have been signed into law all around this United States, including here in Iowa. So far, in 2023, 15 transgender individuals and gender-nonconforming people have been murdered. The vast majority of those people have been Black and Latinx transgender women," she began.
"It is very hard for me to ask these questions after just hearing what I heard," McCollister added. "What is your policy plan to protect the transgender community, specifically Black and brown trans women from historically high levels of violence?"
A stoic Pence told the mother he was "deeply grieved to hear about those tragic circumstances" before he noted he was a "Bible-believing Christian."
"I have particular views of these matters and you have a different view of those, perhaps, but I want you to know I believe in the freedom of religion, I believe in the freedom of conscience, I believe in the right of every American to live, to work, to worship according to the dictates of their conscience and I’ll respect that."