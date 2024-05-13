Jennifer Lawrence Roasts Mike Pence Over Controversial Conversion Therapy Views

Lawrence didn't hold back when she called out the Republican lawmaker and his controversial views towards the LGBTQ community.

The Hunger Games star kicked off her monologue with a joke, telling the audience that she "loved seeing so many humans who can top their field while still power bottoming."

Lawrence attended the 34th annual GLAAD Awards to introduce and honor her friend Orville Peck , who was this year's Vito Russo Award winner. Before she turned the crowd's attention to the country music singer, she took a dig at the former vice president and his position on conversion therapy for LGBTQ youth.

Lawrence continued to keep the crowd laughing when she noted how nice it was to be in a room full of men without needing mace before she set her sights on Pence, who was, of course, not in attendance.

"I love the gay community," the actress said. "In fact, I was in love with a homosexual. I tried to convert him for years, but now I know conversion therapy doesn’t work. Did you hear me, Mike Pence? I said conversion therapy isn’t real, even though I know you think it worked on you."