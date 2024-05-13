50 Cent Trolls Diddy's Son Christian 'King' Combs After Diss Track: 'I'm Afraid for My Life'
50 Cent went on the offensive after Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs released a new diss track, RadarOnline.com has learned, mocking the hip-hop artist for taking a swipe at him.
The "Candy Shop" hitmaker returned to Instagram with a sarcastic message aimed at King after the 26-year-old slammed his father's detractors.
"You talkin' down the family name? You wildin'," rapped King at the start of the song, telling critics they won't forget who turned their backs on them and fed into the rumors amid Diddy's multiple sexual assault lawsuits. The media mogul has denied wrongdoing.
"I dare one of you n----- scream out no Diddy," King continued. "All that gossip s--- is wack / When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map? / Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n----, that's fine/ They gon' try to stop these Eminems and they gon' die tryin."
50 Cent (real name: Curtis James Jackson III) lived up to his reputation by firing back in a social media post, trolling King for name-dropping him in the new single fittingly titled "Pick a Side."
Alongside a photo of the father-son duo performing, 50 Cent posted a satirical response.
"I feel so threatened by the things Christian is saying on his record," he wrote in the caption. "I'm afraid for my life, please don't hurt me guys."
50 didn't stop there, going on to reference legal drama surrounding King.
The chart-topping performer brought up how a woman named Grace O'Marcaigh sued the rapper, alleging that he forced her to take a "spiked" shot of tequila and sexually assaulted her while she worked on a yacht that Diddy chartered in Dec. 2022.
50 Cent posted a snippet from the track juxtaposed next to an image of O'Marcaigh's alleged injuries. "Gave her the puffy juice with the special sauce in it," he wrote.
As we previously reported, King, via his family's lawyer, slammed the claims in the lawsuit as nothing but "manufactured lies."
In true 50 Cent fashion, the rapper also shared another snippet of King's song during which he seemingly referred to the raids on Diddy's Los Angeles and Miami homes in March.
"Knock these doors down like them feddy boys running both our cribs / Too bad they ain't know we bought the one next door cause that's the one they missed," the 26-year-old rapped.
50 Cent responded to the verse by questioning why King would "say some s--- like this when you know the FEDS are investigating. IS YOU STUPID OR IS YOU DUMB? LOL."
Diddy and 50 Cent had beef since the early 2000s and it doesn't appear to be going away anytime soon.
50 Cent told fans that he will be producing a documentary titled Diddy Do It?
Interestingly, RadarOnline.com learned that a Nashville-based BioPharmaceutical consulting company CMC Tech, LLC filed to trademark "Diddy Do It" in April for film and video production purposes.
As for why he filed, the man told us he was simply "taking advantage of the opportunity," and that he would be open to selling the trademark to the highest bidder.