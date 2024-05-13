50 Cent Trolls Diddy's Son Christian 'King' Combs After Diss Track: 'I'm Afraid for My Life'

"You talkin' down the family name? You wildin'," rapped King at the start of the song, telling critics they won't forget who turned their backs on them and fed into the rumors amid Diddy's multiple sexual assault lawsuits. The media mogul has denied wrongdoing.

"I dare one of you n----- scream out no Diddy," King continued. "All that gossip s--- is wack / When all they had was 50 Cent who put the city on the map? / Stop lying, pops been hated on by many men and n----, that's fine/ They gon' try to stop these Eminems and they gon' die tryin."

50 Cent (real name: Curtis James Jackson III) lived up to his reputation by firing back in a social media post, trolling King for name-dropping him in the new single fittingly titled "Pick a Side."