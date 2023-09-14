Mike Pence Confronted by Emotional Mom of Trans Child About Laws to Protect Lgbtq Kids From Violence

After digesting the audience member's question, Pence responded, "well, Melissa, let me say I’m deeply grieved to hear about those tragic circumstances, and I hear your heart, and I’m moved by your emotion, I truly am."

"I’m a Bible-believing Christian," Pence continued. "I have particular views of these matters and you have a different view of those, perhaps, but I want you to know I believe in the freedom of religion, I believe in the freedom of conscience, I believe in the right of every American to live, to work, to worship according to the dictates of their conscience and I’ll respect that."

Pence paused for a moment before he added, "but I hope you also hear my heart on this."