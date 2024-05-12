'I Am Your Fixer': Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Shops New Reality TV Show

In a promotional video for the proposed series The Fixer obtained by The New York Post , Cohen promises to use the "particular set of skills" he honed working for Trump to help fix problems for "regular people in trouble."

"My name is Michael Cohen, and for years, I was a personal lawyer for a notoriously bad man," Cohen says in the clip. "I fixed [Trump’s] problems both professional and personal, gaining power, wealth, and notoriety for myself in the process. And I paid the price for it.”

“Since then, I’ve been on a journey of redemption, working to set things right with my family, my friends, my country, speaking truth to power and calling it like I see it,” Cohen continues. “Now I’m paying it forward, wielding the tools that I’ve learned for regular people in trouble."

“The little guy doesn’t usually have access to people with my particular set of skills. But that’s all about to change. I’ll work with you, offering expertise, advice, and solutions to fix your problems. Together we'll change your life. I am your fixer.”