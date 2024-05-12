'I Am Your Fixer': Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Shops New Reality TV Show
Michael Cohen, the disgraced former lawyer and "fixer" for Donald Trump who has become a key witness in the embattled ex-president's ongoing hush money trial, is reportedly shopping his own reality TV show, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a promotional video for the proposed series The Fixer obtained by The New York Post, Cohen promises to use the "particular set of skills" he honed working for Trump to help fix problems for "regular people in trouble."
"My name is Michael Cohen, and for years, I was a personal lawyer for a notoriously bad man," Cohen says in the clip. "I fixed [Trump’s] problems both professional and personal, gaining power, wealth, and notoriety for myself in the process. And I paid the price for it.”
“Since then, I’ve been on a journey of redemption, working to set things right with my family, my friends, my country, speaking truth to power and calling it like I see it,” Cohen continues. “Now I’m paying it forward, wielding the tools that I’ve learned for regular people in trouble."
“The little guy doesn’t usually have access to people with my particular set of skills. But that’s all about to change. I’ll work with you, offering expertise, advice, and solutions to fix your problems. Together we'll change your life. I am your fixer.”
Cohen served as Trump's attorney from 2006 to 2018, when he pled guilty to eight counts of campaign finance violations, tax fraud, and bank fraud.
He was disbarred from practicing law in New York and sentenced to three years in federal prison, eventually being released in November 2021.
Michael Avenatti, another disgraced former lawyer who represented porn star Stormy Daniels in her 2018 lawsuits against Trump and is currently serving 19 years in federal prison for fraud, extortion, and embezzlement, told the Post that Cohen "would have a much better shot if he was pitching a show called ‘The Moron.’ This guy breaks everything he touches in a spectacularly stupid kind of way.”
Cohen was allegedly directed by Trump to pay Daniels $13,000 to cover up an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 presidential election. He is set to take the stand and testify in Trump's high-profile hush money trial on Monday.