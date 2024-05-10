Your tip
RadarOnline
BREAKING NEWS
'Oh...Wait': Stormy Daniels Trolls Donald Trump After Completing Her Criminal Hush Money Trial Testimony

stormy daniels trolls donald trump criminal hush money trial testimony
May 10 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Stormy Daniels trolled Donald Trump this week shortly after she finished testifying in the criminal hush money trial against the embattled ex-president, RadarOnline.com can report.

The adult film star took to X on Thursday shortly after she finished the second day of her testimony in the ongoing criminal trial against Trump.

Her surprising post also came shortly after Judge Juan Merchan rejected Trump’s request to amend the gag order that prevents the former president from attacking Daniels and any other witness who testified or is set to testify in the still ongoing case.

“Real men respond to testimony by being sworn in and taking the stand in court,” Daniels, 45, tweeted on Thursday evening. “Oh…wait. Nevermind.”

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, the adult film star’s tweet came shortly after Trump and his defense team complained about Daniels’ testimony from Tuesday and Thursday.

Daniels testified about the alleged sexual encounter she shared with Trump in a hotel room in July 2006, as well as the infamous and alleged $130k hush money payment she was later paid to keep quiet about the purported affair.

Trump’s defense attorney, Todd Blanche, approached Judge Merchan shortly after Daniels was excused from the witness stand on Thursday to ask that the narrow gag order be amended so that the former president could “respond to the American people” about Daniels’ testimony.

“He needs an opportunity to respond to the American people,” Blanche argued. “She is no longer a witness.”

Judge Merchan quickly rejected the request.

“That’s just not the track record,” Judge Merchan said after denying the defense’s gag order motion. “The reason why the gag order is in place to begin with is precisely because of the nature of these attacks – the vitriol.”

Trump attorney Todd Blanche (right) asked Judge Juan Merchan to amend the gag order against the ex-president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office also opposed the gag order amendment request. Prosecutor Chris Conroy argued that ex-President Trump and his defense team were living in an “alternate reality.”

“There’s not another side out there,” Conroy said, “there is a proceeding that this order is designed to protect.”

Trump later raged about the gag order and complained that Judge Merchan “took away [his] constitutional right to free speech.” Trump also suggested that Judge Merchan and the prosecution “don’t want [him] talking.”

“This judge has taken away my constitutional right to free speech,” the 45th president fumed after Daniels’ testimony. “I am the only presidential candidate in history to be gagged. They don’t want me talking.”

“I am the only presidential candidate in history to be gagged."

But as Daniels noted in her tweet on Thursday, and as Judge Merchan explained to Trump previously, the gag order against the former president does not prevent him from taking the stand and responding under oath to the claims made by the various witnesses in the ongoing criminal hush money trial.

“The order restricting extrajudicial statements does not prevent you from testifying in any way,” Judge Merchan clarified last week.

