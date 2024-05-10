Melania Trump's Office Says Barron Declined Offer to Be an RNC Delegate Due to 'Prior Commitments'

No further details were provided and it's unclear whether or not Barron will be attending. Among the other delegates listed are family members including Donald Trump Jr., his fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, Eric Trump, Tiffany Boulos (née Trump), and husband Michael Boulos.

As we previously reported, the 18-year-old was elected as a delegate to help formally nominate his father as the Republican presidential nominee just a few months after graduating high school. The Milwaukee GOP convention in July was anticipated to be his potential political debut.

"Barron is very interested in our nation's political process," said an insider on Thursday, according to NPR.