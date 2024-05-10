Marjorie Taylor Greene Attacks Fox News, Accuses Network of Wanting to 'Murder' Tucker Carlson
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed on Fox News in an unhinged rant in which she accused the network of wanting to "control what Republicans think," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Georgia lawmaker didn't hold back when she appeared on ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's War Room podcast on Friday.
During the interview, Greene slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson, who she attempted to oust earlier this week.
The congresswoman — who plans to continue with her plan to remove Johnson despite Congress rejecting her motion — accused Fox News of intentionally refusing to cover her calling a motion to vacate.
Greene and Bannon agreed that the network should have interrupted The Five to cover the news on Capitol Hill. The congresswoman then claimed the network wants to "control" Republican voters as she slammed their decision to fire Tucker Carlson.
"So you got to remember Fox News that literally fired Tucker Carlson, the number one cable TV news host in the nation. Tucker, who was basically the voice of everyone, that’s the Fox News that refused to cover me calling the motion to vacate," Greene told Bannon.
"The Five never switched gears, they never changed, never went to anything different. Fox News wants to control what Republican voters think and the control and the information that they give you is the establishment Republican Party view," Greene added.
Greene then claimed Fox News wanted to "infuriate" viewers.
"This is the same Fox News that wants to infuriate you every single day while Republicans go down to the border, drag out the podium once again, point it, oh, look. Look. They’re crossing the border. Oh my goodness. Oh my. But, yeah, Republicans don’t do a damn thing to actually stop it. Nothing," Greene said.
The congresswoman then made the wild accusation that the network wanted to go as far as murdering Carlson.
"Fox News wants to make sure, make sure that you guys don’t have your own opinion, that you only have the opinion that Fox News tells you to have, and that’s why Fox News attacks Steve Bannon," Greene claimed.
"That’s why Fox News attacks Charlie Kirk, and that’s why Fox News would love to murder Tucker Carlson, and that’s the reality. And that’s why Fox News is losing viewers because I think you guys are smart. The American people are too smart and you’re tired of being fed outrage TV – outrage TV and watching and voting and donating to Republicans that don’t do a damn thing about it."