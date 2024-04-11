Your tip
Trump and Advisors Furious With Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Threats to Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson: Report

Source: Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA

Trump insiders slammed MTG's efforts to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, according to a new report.

By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has ticked off former president Donald Trump and his team of advisors with her attempt to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, according to a new report, claiming that insiders at Mar-a-Lago and Trump himself are growing frustrated with MTG's threats.

Greene filed a motion to vacate Johnson (R-LA) from his position just last month after approval of a $1.2 trillion spending package.

Source: MEGA

Sources close to the situation said Trump and others fear ousting Johnson could send the House GOP into chaos.

"It's fair to say we don't think she's being constructive," claimed an insider close to the 2024 hopeful, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The internal fighting is not appreciated by [Trump]."

Greene has remained a vocal opponent of the package and pushed Johnson not to bring the legislation to the floor for a vote, blasting it as a "Democrat-controlled bill."

"Republicans had the power of the purse. This was our power. This was our leverage," she vented to reporters outside the Capitol. "This was our chance to secure the border, and he didn't do it."

Source: Ron Sachs - CNP / MEGA

"We need real leaders that know how to fight, that know how to walk in a room and don't get rolled by the deep state," Greene continued. "We need a speaker of the House that actually represents the people."

It has now been revealed that MTG's attempts to remove Johnson from his position did not sit well with Trump's inner circle amid talks about launching regular meetings between the two camps as well as the RNC, NRCC, and NRSC.

Senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita has been in contact with Billy Constangy, Johnson's top political operative, according to the report.

Source: MEGA

Sources close to the situation said Trump and others fear ousting Johnson could send the House GOP into chaos — especially after a motion to vacate was used to force former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy from the role in a historic vote last year, Politico's Playbook revealed.

Source: MEGA

Furthermore, there are concerns that her attempts will counteract the party's goals of keeping the House and flipping the White House and Senate while Trump and Johnson themselves are starting to develop a harmonious relationship.

"100 percent distraction. Unwanted. And just stupid," one source close to Trump said. "We're not going to get trapped into this cycle of bulls--- that comes out of members of the House."

