Trump and Advisors Furious With Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for Threats to Oust House Speaker Mike Johnson: Report

"It's fair to say we don't think she's being constructive," claimed an insider close to the 2024 hopeful, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The internal fighting is not appreciated by [Trump]."

Greene has remained a vocal opponent of the package and pushed Johnson not to bring the legislation to the floor for a vote, blasting it as a "Democrat-controlled bill."

"Republicans had the power of the purse. This was our power. This was our leverage," she vented to reporters outside the Capitol. "This was our chance to secure the border, and he didn't do it."