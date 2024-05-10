Dorit and PK Kemsley Made Decision to Separate Within the Last Two Weeks: Source
Dorit and PK Kemsley decided to split within the last two weeks. An insider close to the pair told RadarOnline.com that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her British businessman were NOT discussing a possible separation last month when rumors began to swirl on April 29 that he had moved out of their marital home.
PK "was living at home," and they "weren’t even talking about separating at the time," the source with knowledge of the situation shared.
RadarOnline.com reached out to Dorit and PK's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, Dorit and PK announced their split on Thursday.
"We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together," their joint statement began.
"To safe guard [sic] our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children," they continued.
"We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey."
RadarOnline.com broke the story — sources shared that Dorit and PK are "definitely not talking about divorce" — at least, not yet — and are "taking time and space" to work on their marriage.
One insider said they are "committed to keeping things peaceful and harmonious" for their children: son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8. Dorit and PK allegedly believe that the space will help them stay "in that healthy place" where they can "prioritize the kids."
Calling their separation "sad," the source added they are "focused on protecting the children."
Dorit and PK married in March 2015 and have faced a whirlwind of split speculation. Their marriage struggles were heavily featured in the past season of RHOBH.
Dorit admitted their relationship was affected after she was robbed at gunpoint inside their home while their children slept. PK was overseas when the crime happened in 2022, and fans watched as she struggled with her "deep drama" from the terrifying incident while navigating her marriage.