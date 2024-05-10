Dorit and PK Kemsley Made Decision to Separate Within the Last Two Weeks: Source

Dorit and PK Kemsley decided to split within the last two weeks. An insider close to the pair told RadarOnline.com that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her British businessman were NOT discussing a possible separation last month when rumors began to swirl on April 29 that he had moved out of their marital home.

PK "was living at home," and they "weren’t even talking about separating at the time," the source with knowledge of the situation shared.

RadarOnline.com reached out to Dorit and PK's reps for comment.