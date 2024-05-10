Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin's Rumored Mistress Alina Kabaeva Breaks Her Silence After Suspected Split From Russian Leader

vladimir putin alina kabaeva breaks silence split russian leader
Source: MEGA

Vladimir Putin’s rumored longtime mistress, Alina Kabaeva, recently broke her silence for the first time following her suspected split from the despotic Russian leader.

By:

May 10 2024, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Vladimir Putin’s rumored longtime mistress, Alina Kabaeva, recently broke her silence following her suspected split from the despotic Russian leader, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come after Putin, 71, and Kabaeva, 40, were said to have broken up earlier this year, the former Olympic gymnast spoke out regarding the Russian leader’s recent presidential election victory.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin alina kabaeva breaks silence split russian leader
Source: MEGA

Putin, 71, and Kabaeva, 40, were said to have split earlier this year.

Kabaeva was in attendance when Putin gave his fifth inauguration address this week, according to Daily Star. He won Russia’s presidential election in March and successfully secured yet another six-year term as the nation’s leader.

“A special military operation is underway, it’s not easy, it’s complicated, but it’s great that the people came to the elections, supported the president, supported his policies, and we, as voters, see that our leader does not rely on foreign countries, but relies on his own people,” Kabaeva said regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine after Putin’s inauguration address.

“This is the key to all our successes and victories,” she added.

Kabaeva also appeared to discuss her career as an Olympic gymnast in comparison to Putin’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin alina kabaeva breaks silence split russian leader
Source: MEGA

Kabaeva was in attendance this week when Putin gave his fifth inauguration address.

She compared athletes to warriors and insisted that “if management tells you to go, then you have to go.”

“An athlete is the same as a warrior,” she told the Russian reporters this week. “If management tells you to go, then you have to go.”

Article continues below advertisement

“If management says not to go, then don’t go,” Kabaeva added. “If the coach told me that it was impossible, whether I wanted it or not, then it was impossible.”

As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Kabaeva’s remarks this week came shortly after she and Putin were said to have split up after nearly 20 years together.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin alina kabaeva breaks silence split russian leader
Source: MEGA

Putin has since been linked to a new woman named Ekaterina “Katya” Mizulina.

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin

Putin has since been linked to a new woman named Ekaterina “Katya” Mizulina. Mizulina, 39, was described as a “Barbie type” who works as an art historian and runs Russia’s pro-Kremlin Safe Internet League.

“Katya Mizulina is completely to Putin’s taste,” one Russian insider said after Mizulina and Putin were first linked in February. “This Barbie type has always suited him very well.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

“Putin is 71 years old, let’s not be ageist,” another Russian source quipped earlier this year. “In general, the man is in full bloom, why not?”

Kabaeva’s remarks at Putin’s inauguration address this week also came just a few weeks after she sighted in public for the first time since her and the Russian despot’s suspected split.

Article continues below advertisement
vladimir putin alina kabaeva breaks silence split russian leader
Source: MEGA

Kabaeva was photographed during a gymnastics training session in Sochi, Russia last month.

Kabaeva was photographed during a gymnastics training session in Sochi, Russia last month. Those who saw the pictures said that the former Olympian looked “sleepy” with “messy” and “dirty” hair.

“She looks sleepy, and her hair is messy,” one Russian wrote alongside an image of Kabaeva at the gymnastics competition in Sochi last month.

Article continues below advertisement

“Her hair looks dirty,” a second agreed.

“Alina, from my youth to now, you have always been beautiful, beautiful, with a strong core and intelligence,” another Russian wrote. “It's great that luck is with you, and you manage to do good things.”

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.