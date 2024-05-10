Your tip
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Sued by Plant Decorator, Claims Severe Fall Caused Traumatic Brain Injury

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are being sued for alleged negligence.

May 10 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are being sued for alleged negligence by a woman they hired to plant flowers at their Montecito mansion, who claimed a fall on the property in 2023 gave her a traumatic brain injury, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The decorator, Shana Kallen, filed the lawsuit on May 9 against the musician, 45, the model, 35, and their house manager, Sam Schamberg.

The woman claimed she was hired to place flowers and plants on their outdoor patio and second-floor landing.

Kallen claimed she was hired to place flowers and plants on their outdoor patio and second-floor landing. In the lawsuit obtained by The Blast, she noted that she'd enter and exit through the master bedroom to access the outdoor landing until the house manager allegedly stopped her because Behati wanted privacy.

Behati allegedly wanted to "lay down" so Kallen was provided a ladder for access from the second-floor landing to the patio.

Schamberg allegedly messaged Kallen that "Behati (Defendant B.P) is going to lay down in her room [and] make sure no one goes through the bedroom to the patio, ladder access only."

Kallen claimed Schamberg "had arranged or set up a ladder" below the second-floor landing and patio for her to use while Behati was in the master bedroom.

The decorator alleged she was forced to step over the 42-inch railing and walk on the roof to get to the ladder, which she claimed was too short for her to reach the ground safely. Kallen said she remembers hitting her head before "violently" crashing into the concrete ground.

She claimed she suffered a traumatic brain injury from the alleged fall — and that's not all.

She claimed she suffered "great mental, physical, emotional, and nervous pain" from the alleged fall.

Kallen said she lost her ability to taste and smell. She also alleged she suffered "great mental, physical, emotional, and nervous pain," which she claimed may lead to a permanent disability.

Kallen said her alleged injuries caused her economic and financial loss of past and future earnings. She also said she gained medical and incidental expenses over the alleged incident.

The decorator is suing for general damages over $25,000.

The decorator is suing for general damages over $25,000, accusing Levine and Prinsloo of failing to provide her with a safe and reasonable way to access and leave the patio from the second floor and Schamberg, who she claimed "negligently, carelessly, and recklessly" provided an insufficient ladder for her.

Kallen wants her day in court, demanding that the A-list couple also pay the costs related to the lawsuit. Levine and Prinsloo have yet to respond to the legal filing.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to their reps for comment.

