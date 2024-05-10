Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Sued by Plant Decorator, Claims Severe Fall Caused Traumatic Brain Injury

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are being sued for alleged negligence by a woman they hired to plant flowers at their Montecito mansion, who claimed a fall on the property in 2023 gave her a traumatic brain injury, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The decorator, Shana Kallen, filed the lawsuit on May 9 against the musician, 45, the model, 35, and their house manager, Sam Schamberg.